Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on Saturday

Sugar Magnolia Sugar Magnolias screenshot

Open house in time for the holidays

Sugar Magnolia will be hosting an open house on Saturday, November 19 at both the Roanoke and Downtown Blacksburg locations from 1-4 pm. There will be tasting stations, gift certificate specials, gifts with purchase, and a prize drawing. If you buy a Nora Fleming base piece you will get a mini for free.

The Sugar Magnolia website says it is "a step out of the ordinary and a leap into all things “comfort”. The comfort of a hand-written note, a scoop of ice cream, a box of chocolates, a meeting spot to connect with friends and family, and a home away from home are yours for the taking at Sugar Magnolia. Come enjoy the sweetness!!!

Sugar Magnolia Facebook screenshot

An eventful Saturday

The Sugar Magnolia Blacksburg location is near the Virginia Tech campus at 102 North Main Street and the Roanoke location is 3749 Franklin Road which is a few miles away from Tanglewood Mall. The menu is poppy gourmet, chocolates & candy, ice cream, and popcorn, and they also sell greeting cards, notepads, planners and other paper items.

The founders and owners Tom and Michelle Raub relocated from South Carolina to Blacksburg, Virginia in June of 2015. In September of that year, they opened a boutique gift shop, t.r. collection, in downtown Blacksburg which laid the foundation for Sugar Magnolia. If you plan to attend the Grandin Village Children's Parade it will be over in plenty of time to take advantage of this open house and enjoy your Saturday.