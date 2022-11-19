Raven Simone explains why she refuses to allow Raven Baxter to be gay

Raven Semone Insider Screenshot

Raven opens up

Raven Simone recently discussed in detail why she refused when Disney offered to have her Raven's Home character Raven Baxter come out as gay. Insider reveals that Simone says her character has always been straight and that although she and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) sleep in the same room their characters are not lesbians.

The actress said when Disney exects brought the idea to her she asked "Why?" they wanted her character to be gay and they said because she was. Simone says she explained that she was portraying a character and did not desire to play herself in the television series. Perhaps some fans expected Raven to come out the same way it has been revealed that Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo cartoons was recently revealed to be gay but Simone makes it clear that her personal life and her career are separate and that Raven Baxter.

Simone's journey has been difficult

Simone did an interview with Variety in 2019 where she spoke in depth about her journey after coming out as a lesbian. She said that she does not like to divulge too much or introduce a new partner right away because it's important to keep some of yourself to yourself. She came out in 2013 and said that she was hiding herself in plain view and that she was once told that if she ever came out it would kill her grandmother but she came to a point where she no longer cared.

Raven Simone makes it clear that she is comfortable in the skin she is in but she was not comfortable with her character being gay. She emphasizes that Raven and Chelsea on the television show are friends, period, and when Disney asked her about Baxter dating she said that she wants Raven to be nothing (not gay or straight).

She told Insider "The reason I said no wasn't because I wasn't proud of who I was, or I didn't want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way," Raven-Symoné said. "It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter and there was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her."