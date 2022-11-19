Robert is on to Holly who will still work with Victor on General Hospital

Robert and Holly Pinterest screenshot

Robert corners Holly for answers

General Hospital viewers breathed a sigh of relief on Friday when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) tricked Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) to find out if she really is working with Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). When DA Scorpio typed Anna Devane's (Finola Hughes) supposed location into his cell phone and walked away fans knew that he was baiting Holly and that she would be busted.

On Monday Robert will confront her and try to find out how long she has been working for Victor but she may not tell the truth at first. Mayor Laura Collins (Genie Francis) picked up on Holly's deceit right away but Robert seemed too smitten to acknowledge what was right in front of him. It appeared he was falling for Holly's act but he was waiting for a way to trap her or prove her innocence. Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry say that whatever takes place between Robert and Holly that she will still be doing Victor's bidding next week.

It's possible that she might come clean to Robert that Victor is holding someone she cares about hostage and the two work together with Holly pretending to still obey Victor's every command. General Hospital viewers now know that Anna's sister Alex is not alive and that it was Holly who wore a wig to frame Anna so she is going to be in big trouble. This also indicates she knows if Lucy is dead or alive and where she might be.

Surprises are ahead with this storyline

Some fans believe it is Holly's son Ethan Lovett (Nathan Parsons) but during an interview with Soap Opera Digest Rogers teased that this storyline would involve only General Hospital soap vets and that a surprise person would be involved with Holly's situation. This has viewers ar hoping that Anthony Geary will reprise his role as Luke Spencer.

Last year General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini jokingly asked if Luke is really dead. Geary said in 2013 that he wanted his character to die and not be resurrected but fans know soap stars often change their minds. The actor is living in Amsterdam where he says people +mind their business but perhaps he has had a change of heart because of this current storyline.

There is also a possibility that Jack Wagoner might return as Frisco Jones because he is a WSB agent as is Holly. The plot is thickening and next week Victor will corner Valentin in an attempt to find Anna. Be on the lookout for updates that reveal what is coming next on General Hospital.