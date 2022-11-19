Gladys may cause problems between Selina and Sonny on General Hospital

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ToWNP_0jGP7Ean00
Gladys CorbinABC General Hospital screenshot

Selina Wu has a plan

Friday on General Hospital SelinaWu ( Lydia Look) approached Gladys Corbin ( Bonnie Burroughs) about joining her backroom poker game at the Savoy. Gladys recently was made the guardian of Sasha Gilmore's (Sophia Mattson) finances and viewers knew right away that trouble is coming. Selina and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) have an understanding and Wu knows Gladys is Sonny's family. Why would she risk causing a problem by getting Gladys hooked on gambling?

It was evident from her attitude that Selina was looking at Gladys as an easy mark but Ms. Corbin was acting like she had been invited to an exclusive club for the rich and famous. Spoilers from General Hospital Blog suggest that Sasha will find that her mother-in-law turns on her and she might even run through all of her money. Sonny was looking at Gladys as if he suspected what was going on but she hid the card that Selina gave her that would gain her entrance to a poker game.

Gladys is Naive

If Gladys begins gambling and gets hooked and runs through her own money and Sasha's this could cause problems with Sonny. and start a mob war in Port Charles. Perhaps it isn't even money that Wu is after and she wants higher stakes in Deception by getting the stock that Gladys owns. Since she is Sasha's guardian she might end up losing her stock as well and Deception could end up being owned by Selina.

Either way, Sonny will not like Selina causing problems for his family and this could start a war between the mob bosses. Be on the lookout for spoilers and updates that indicate what Wu is really after and if Gladys will lose everything Sasha owns while gambling and lose the relationship she has forged with her daughter-in-law.

# Gladys Corbin# Selina Wu# General Hospital

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
