The Young and the Restless: 50 years of Nadia's Theme

Nadia Comaneci Wikepedia screenshot

The history of The Young and the Restless theme song

The Young and the Restless debuted in March 1973 and will officially celebrate 50 years in 2023. The CBS soap has used the same theme song every year for the entire five decades. Younger viewers may not know the history of the haunting melody and it is pretty interesting. The tune is called "Nadia's Theme", but originally was titled "Cotton's Dream."This score was not written for the daytime drama but was composed in 1971 by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.

Cotton's Dream originally was used as incidental music for the 1971 film Bless the Beasts and Children, A 1974 cover version of the song was done by easy listening group Sounds of Sunshine. You can listen by clicking here. Several other artists have produced their own renditions of the instrumental but for soap fans, this will always be known as the theme song for The Young and the Restless. The name "Cotton's Dream" was changed to "Nadia's Theme" after Romanian Olympic gymnast Nadia Comăneci used the song during and after the 1976 Summer Olympics and was released that August as a single.

Nadia Elena Comăneci Conner

Nadia Elena Comăneci Conner was born on November 12, 1961, and during the 1976 Summer Olympics at age 14 was the first gymnast to obtain a perfect score of 10. During an interview in 2011, her mother said she placed her in gymnastics because she was so energetic as a child and her training began in 1968 when she was seven. She moved to Oklahoma in 1991 to assist her friend Bart Conner who was also an Olympic gymnast. They later fell in love and married in 1996 and their son Dylan was born in 2006.

Lyrics added to Nadia's Theme

De Vorzon said during an interview that he received a call from a producer who told him he was working on a new television show and needed a theme song and wanted to use Nadia's Theme. De Vorzon gave his consent and as they say "the rest is history." David Hasselhoff (Knight Rider) who was the second actor to portray Snapper John Foster on The Young and the Restless included the song on his 1987 album Lovin Feelins .

For fans of The Young and the Restless who are not familiar with the character, Snapper John was originally portrayed by William Gray Espy and he is the brother of Jill Foster Chancellor Abbott Atkinson (Jess Walton). The lyrics are as follows.

"Gone, dreams of the past

Gone, with a love that moved too fast

Gone, bright shiny days

Gone, in a young and restless haze

Why did we love, then run away

So little time, so much left to say

And now, it's gone

Young and restless friend

You'll never pass this way again

So drink the summer wine

Reach for the stars

While you have time

Your restless heart

It will lead the way

So dream your dreams and live for each day

While you are young, while you are young

While you are young"