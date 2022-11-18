General Hospital fans express support for Sprina with an "insane gesture"

Nicholas Chaves Tabayna Ali and fans Instagram Screenshot

Sprina fans go above and beyond literally

Viewers of General Hospital have overwhelmingly been supportive of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves) and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) ever since Sydney MaKayla had the role of Trina. It took some time for Tabyana to win over fans as it did when Chaves took over a role that Nicolas Bechtel had from the age of seven. Recently some fans got together and did something that is being called an "insane gesture" to show how much they love Sprina.

Soaps in Depth is reporting that an airplane with the banner “Nicholas & Tabyana, we [heart] you” and the hashtag “#Fall4Sprina.” flew over Prospects Studios and Chaves and Ali were on hand to watch it and meet a few of the fans who were behind the heartfelt stunt which supports “Sprina” reuniting and see the reaction of Chaves and Ali. “It was so nice meeting James Lott Jr., Walker, and Perry!” Ali enthused. “Thank you for sharing and spending time with us" Ali was quoted as saying.

Trina and Spencer have a lot to talk about

While many fans are enjoying the couple there are those who don't think they can make it based on this post. "I don't think there is a chance that Spencer and Trina will end up together because Spencer had made a lot of mistakes with Trina and her parents do not approve of him, so you need to bring Emma back to GH so that Spencer can have a second chance with her and help him move on from Trina".

When they were last shown together Trina was about to leave Pentonville but stopped long enough to tell Spencer how she was feeling. The episode ended before she could get all of her words out and fans are hoping the scene will pick up where it left off. Be on the lookout for updates related to Sprina on General Hospital as well as comments from their adoring public.