Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries will premiere in December

Meghan and Harry Vanity Fair screenshot

December may reveal all in more ways than one

There have been so many conflicting stories about the Netflix docuseries by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the last news is that it will premiere one month prior to the release of Harry's book "Spare." it had been said that the docuseries was coming out in December, then later news said Sussexes wanted to edit what had been taped after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Next news reports indicated the couple was trying to delay the Netflix series until after the book was released.

The latest news is that the docuseries will air in December about a month prior to Prince Harry's book hitting shelves. There have been reports that Netflix refused edits and said the series about Meghan and Harry would go forth as is and that the Royals are concerned about what might be revealed. It has been alleged by royal watchers that King Charles is waiting on the Netflix production and the book to determine whether or not Harry and Meghan will retain their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

There have also been reports that the docuseries and book will determine if the King will officially recognize his grandchildren Lilibet and Archie as a prince and princess. A lot is riding on whatever is revealed in Spare and the Netflix docuseries and if news reports are correct then King Charles will cut the Sussexes off from all things Royal if he and Queen Camilla are shown in a negative light. Be on the lookout for updates on the date Netflix will air Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries in December.