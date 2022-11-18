Daniel returns to Lily on The Young and the Restless

Daniel returns to Lily CBS screenshot

Daniel and Lily meet up again

Next week on The Young and the Restless Michael Graziati returns as Daniel Romalati and previews show him greeting his former lover Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) with a big hug. Fans and spoilers have been speculating that the couple will reunite because Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) is devoting so much time to Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan). Lily and Daniel were teenagers in love. The couple even forged their parents' signatures and got married in Vegas.

Soap Spoiler Celeb Dirty Laundry is teasing that Daniel might be connected to Tucker McCall ( Trevor St. Jonh) and Audra Tucker (Zuyleka Silver) and had this to say about the character: "When Lily starts asking questions about Daniel’s upcoming exhibitions, he’ll confess that he’s taking a break from art and might be heading in a different direction with his career. Daniel will admit he wants to figure out a new path for himself, but he’ll also drop hints about something he might already have in mind. We’ll see Daniel talk about a more lucrative way to use his talents, but he won’t go into the details.Of course, we can’t ignore the timing of Daniel’s return, his art connection and the fact that he wants more lucrative opportunities".

New couples could be in the making in Genoa City

Summer Newman (Alison Lanier) will be hoping that Daniel can keep their mother Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) out of trouble but Billy will probably pick up on the chemistry between Daniel and Lily). Billy has been so focused on Chelsea it probably never occurred to him how faithful and loyal Lily has been through all of his changes. He wants her to be understanding where Chelsea is concerned but how understanding will he be to find she is confiding in her old flame?

There is always a chance that Billy and Chelsea will grow closer and Lily and Daniel could reunite. Daniel's dad Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) will return to Genoa City in December so there will be a lot of action and interactions on The Young and the Restless. Lily pointed out on Friday that Billy was not just there for Chelsea but saved her life so perhaps she feels they have a connection but soon she might be making one of her own. Be sure to tune in next week to The Young and the Restless and find out what happens between Daniel and Lily and how Billy will react.