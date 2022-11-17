John Aniston will be seen on Days of Our Lives until December 26

John Aniston Vocal Media screenshot

A legend has passed

John Aniston is a soap legend having worked on Love of Life, Search for Tomorrow, and Days of Our Lives where he portrayed Victor Kiriakis. His special touch over the past 3 decades is causing fans to mourn his death as of they lost a family member. I have watched Aniston since I was a teenager in the 1970s as he transitioned from the suave sexy dark haired gent as Eddie Aleata from 1975-1978 on LOL and Martin Tourneur, on SFT from 1979-1984 into the stern take no prisoners gray-haired Victor beginning in 1985 so others like myself feel like he was part of our families.

He came into our homes each weekday afternoon with his various characters for 45 years and that is amazing. Younger people, outside of the daytime television realm began referring to Aniston as "Jennifer Anniston's dad" when it should have been said that Jennifer was John's daughter. As mentioned in a different article he "made his bones" long before his daughter's name was known.

Victor's last scenes will be after Christmas

As Victor, the actor had a way to make you love and hate him at the same time and he had a comical way of saying some of the most dastardly things. When he would shout that Nicole Walker (Ari Zucker) or Chloe Lane (Nadia Bijorin) was a "whore" it was humorous in spite of being offensive because this was Victor's way. He held his own with the various women in his life and meddled in the personal affairs oof his children grandchildren and nephews.

Days of Our Lives has confirmed that Anniston's final scenes will air on December 26 so fans still have six weeks to enjoy him onscreen. Now that DOOL is on Peacock fans can stream past episodes and relive fond memories of John Anniston as Victor Kiriakis. Nothing has been said yet as to how Victor will pass away on-screen. Days tapes months in advance so it may not be anytime soon.