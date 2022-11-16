Seniors may be at risk of road rage from impatient aggressive drivers

Road rage DDS TV

Road rage incidents are growing

Actress Denise Richards recently shared that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were victims of road rage when a driver passed them and then shot at their vehicle. Thankfully neither of them was hurt but the incident should be a red flag for older drivers. Phypers was driving slowly because he was trying to find the location of the studio where Denise was headed and the other driver obviously was enraged at their pace.

This morning I was driving the speed limit of 35 on a local street and the driver behind me speeded up and passed me on the right side by driving on the curb. This has happened to me at least twice in recent months where driving the speed limit seems to bother other drivers and they pass me on the wrong side of the street. I don't want to get a ticket and I certainly do not desire to endanger myself or others.

Road rage DDS TV screenshot

Obeying the law may get you shot at and road rage might kill you

I have also noticed drivers honking their horns at older people who take their time pulling into parking lots and it seems so many people lately are on edge and in a hurry. Older drivers instinctively go slower and I realize this now because at 64 I am doing the same. Studies say this is to have a better reaction time and the old adage of being safe than sorry should apply. Reasonable drivers can pass a vehicle that obeying the speed limit on the left without exhibiting road rage but since COIVD it seems more drivers are aggressive on the roads.

I used to be one of those people who were annoyed when drivers in front of me were going slowly and I have heard other drivers shuting at older drivers to get off the road. Now that I am a senior I see things differently. If someone has a license and they desire to take their time for the safety of themselves and others why not allow them that privilege? Besides being an angry driver might just cost you your own life.

Last month I read a Facebook post where a woman said a man passed her speeding and gave her the finger. because she was driving the speed limit. Sh said that a few miles down the highway she saw police and an ambulance and as she passed by she recognized the rude driver on a stretcher and they were putting a sheet over his head. His rudeness, road rage and speeding led to his own death which is sad.

Road rage DDS TV screenshot

Senior drivers should be respected

Allowances are made for seniors who walk slowly or use canes or walker so why can't we allow them to drive age their own pace if they are doing the speed limit. If someone is driving so slow they are are impeding traffic this is a totally different matter. The idea that I or another older driver could be shot at like Denise Richards husband just because we are obeying the speed limit is frightening. Even worse is the idea that people are driving around with guns and will shoot at a vehicle with no thought that someone could die.

Studies indicate that road rage is on the increase and that 53% of drivers believe speeding is normal. Tis suggests that those of us who obey speed limits, specifically seniros are at risk of the rage of aggressive drivers and possibly being shot at and that's alarming.