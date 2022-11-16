Nina makes life worse for everyone on General Hospital

Nina Reeves ABC General Hospital screenshot

Nina cannot help herself

Nina Reeves has not been able to shake her reputation as a troublemaker on General Hospital and things probably will not change anytime soon. First, she kept Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard0 hidden in Nixon Falls while his family thought he was dead then after she returned home he chose her over his wife Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright).

Nina has made a mess of trying to see her son Wiley Corinthos (Viron Weaver) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelynn MacMullen) can't stand her. She implied Willow was having an affair with TJ Ashford (Taj Bellow) when the two were actually discussing Willow's leukemia diagnosis. On Monday she saw Carly going into a hotel room with Brick (Stephen A Smith) and will probably tell Sonny the two are up to something.

Nina may never get it right

Nina needs to stop assuming everyone in Port Charles is cheating and stay out of other people's business. On Wednesday she will ponder what Sonny and Drew Cain ( Cameron Matthison) would think about the situation. General Hospital viewers know that Nina is Willow's biological mother and will probably save her life by being a donor for a bone marrow transplant.

Even if she saves Willow's life Nina may never get the accolades she expects from those in Port Charles. As long as she continues to stick her nose in where it does not belong there will be problems. It may take a while before Willow and Michael can even consider allowing her to spend time with Wiley and by then her "Karen" personality might have driven Sonny away.