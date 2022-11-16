Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas Center

Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 winners Miss Roanoke Valley Facebook Screenshot

Behind the scenes of the Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant

The Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant was held on Saturday night November 11 at the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development which is located at 108 ist Street near Downtown Roanoke. The image above shows the 2022 and 2023 winners and the evening was a success, sort of. The talent of these local ladies is amazing and the winners receive scholarships along with their crowns but there is a story behind the smiles.

Natural, supernatural or both?

If you have not already read the first story on this subject you can obtain the details by clicking on this link. The gist of it is that either the Dumas Center which opened in 1985 needs an extreme makeover, someone to cast out evil spirits, or both. If you clicked on the link you know that while in attendance at the pageant the elevator opened and shut by itself and the man who was taking money said that later in the evening the elevator button lit up as if someone pushed it. Two men in the sound booth said the lights go off and on randomly and they believe the place is haunted.

Yesterday my grandson who believes the building is simply old and the elevator and wiring need repair asked his younger sister, who was a Miss Roanoke Valley Princess if she noticed anything going on whiles she was backstage. She said yes because once the music died down they could hear what sounded like scratching or rather clawing on metal through the vents. She said no one spoke about it or explained it so it was ignored. She said the show went on but the sound was terrible.

Time and repairs will reveal the truth

I recall that a good friend held her wedding reception at the center in the late-1980s and at that time the first floor was used as a reception hall. I attended other events later on the second floor after it was remodeled but no one at that time mentioned anything spooky going on. In later years I began hearing things here and there about the elevator just as I have heard that Hotel Roanoke and the Patrick Henry Hotel are supposed to be haunted.

At any rate now we either have a ghost or the Dumas Center needs the heating system repaired along with the electrical system and the elevator which would be quite costly. The work needs to be done because the public uses this facility and a faulty elevator could result in someone getting hurt and electrical issues can cause a fire. TAP (Total Action for Progress) owns the property and tried to sell the Dumas in 2017 but took it off the market in 2018.

There was a community group that wanted to buy the building the Dumas Hotel Legacy Inc. but they did not become the new owner of The Dumas Center. In the meantime, the building is utilized by various organizations for theater or community events and the tales of a possible haunting continue.

The only way anyone will know for certain what is going on is if the necessary repair work is done and the issues stop or continue. I called the phone number listed for the Dumas Center and my call was returned by a man by the name of Curtis returned my call. He said he was on the third floor on Saturday night and that the elevator to that floor is locked.

He said he was pushing the button and that's why it lit up on the second floor. He sounded annoyed by my questions and said he had spoken with the man seated at the table who said the place was haunted. He did not address the electrical issues or give an answer for why the elevator opened and shut on it's own but did say nothing else is going on.