Denise Richards car was shot at during a road rage incident

Denise Richards IMDb screenshot

Denise Richards and her husband dealt with road rage

Denise Richards who portrays Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful recently experienced an incident of road rage earlier this week that left her shaken and in tears. The situation took place in Los Angels when the actress was riding in the passenger side of her vehicle and her husband Aaron Phypers was driving. He was trying to locate the studio where she would be filming and a driver behind them became irate.

Phypers slowed down to allow the other driver to get in front of them and that's when the man took out a gun and shot their vehicle striking the back passenger side. Thankfully neither Richards nor Phyper was hurt but she was crying when she entered the studio where 9 was called. At this time the enraged driver has not been located. Statistics indicate that road rage incidents happen most often in Texas, California, and Florida, and such incidents with guns have been increasing.

The future of Denise Richards

Richards did not elaborate on what she was filming but fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been wondering if and when she might return. After not being seen on the soap for many months Shauna returned in October for one episode. She had a message for Carter Walton (Lawrence-Saint-Victor) from Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer).

Denise Richards' IMDb page indicates that she has been busy this year with roles in Junkyard Dogs, The Guardians will Save You, Wickenburg, and Love Accidently. She also has projects that are due out in 2023 which include Paper Empire, Secon Chances, Among the Ashes, ANgels Fallen: Warriors of Peace, and A Walking Miracle.