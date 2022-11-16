Prince Edward and Princess Anne will be added to the list of Counsellors of State

Princess Anne and Prince Eddward PEOPLE screenshot.

King Charles continues to make changes

CBS News is reporting that King Charles desires to make two of his siblings eligible as his stand-ins. The king wants to amend the list of who can fill in for him because Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer senior royals. The monarch is seeking to place his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, in a position to stand in for him if necessary without replacing his son and brother.

According to the Royal Family. the Regency Act, states that the sovereign's spouse and the first four adult royals in line to the throne are Counsellors of the State", who can assume most of the King's duties if deemed necessary. At this present time the counsellors who can represent the monarch are, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice, Andrew's daughter.

The King must move forward with those he can trust

Prince Andrew withdrew from royal duties because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle walked away from royal duties in 2020 when they moved to the United States. By amending the list King Charles can add Princess Anne and Prince Edward without removing Prince Andrew and Prince Harry. It was stated weeks back that the King hoped Harry might become an ambassador overseas but nothing was said about Andrew having any role.

Some news outlets are painting King Charles as vindictive by asking Parliament to amend his list of counsellors. Perhaps he is simply trying to go on with the show and make use of those who will assist him. After all, Prince Harry did make the choice to walk away from royal life and move to another country. No one will trust or respect Prince Andrew because of his association with a sex trafficker so what else could the King do?