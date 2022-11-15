The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Adam clash over Chelsea

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JituU_0jC1KGF800
Billy and Adam continue to clashFacebook screenshot

Adam and Billy continue to clash

The Young and the Restless has some interesting storylines right now that don't make sense to fans. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) should have been furious with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) for sleeping with his wife Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) but instead is being very levelheaded about the situation. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will continue to fight over Chelsea Lawson ( Melissa CLaire Egan) when neither has any claim to her.

Chelsea will be leaning heavily on Billy who is refusing to abandon her even though his girlfriend Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) does not like it. Lily accused Billy of using Chelsea to stick it to Adam which he denied. Adam is still in love with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) but Chelsea is the mother of his son Conner Newman (Judah Mackay). Spoilers say he will thank Billy for everything he has done for Conner's mom but question why he remains in the picture.

Adam will have problems with Nick and Lily

Lily knows that Chelsea kissed Billy and may wonder if something might happen between the two. Lily is also dealing with a crisis at Chancellor Winters and does not need the headache of Billy's immature actions. Spoilers say she will express her disappointment in him later in the week and this could drive a wedge between them.

Adam will be bouncing back and forth trying to keep Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) away from Sally and Adam away from Chelsea and will have heated arguments with both his brother and his former brother-in-law. These situations will become pretty messy before anything gets resolved so stay tuned for what happens next in Genoa City.

