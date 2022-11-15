The Bold and the Beautiful countdown until Douglas snitches on Thomas

Cheryl E Preston

Douglas and Thomas ForresterSoaps.com screenshot

Thomas is not a good dad

it's only a matter of time on The Bold and the Beautiful before Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells someone that his father Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) framed his grandmother Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for calling CPS. Thomas did his best on Monday to keep his son silent and on Tuesday Douglas was hesitant to congratulate Ridge Forrester ( Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) on their upcoming marriage.

Douglas actually said he felt sorry for his grandma Brooke and perhaps his conscience will cause him to come clean. What if Douglas interrupted the nuptials by playing the tape of Brooke's voice and immediately following let everyone hear his dad saying the same thing? Douglas could stop the wedding or the writers might have Taylor and Ridge enjoy wedded bliss for a while before the secret comes out. Perhaps Thomas might try to get the voice recorder away from his son and erase the incriminating evidence.

Could Thomas lose custody of Douglas?

The truth will come out one way or another and when it does Thomas might be at risk of losing custody of Douglas again. This is disappointing to B&B viewers who were hoping Thomas would change and lead a better life. Instead, he committed a crime and asked his young son to be an accomplice. There does not seem to be a way back for Thomas from this latest stunt unless it is determined that he is dealing with brain issues again.

There is also a chance that Thomas could lose his job at Forrester Creations when the truth is revealed. Even Steffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood) will be shocked at the level of deception her brother went to in order to get their parents back together again. Brooke will realize she was right about her stepson all along but how will she feel about Ridge? He could have been honest with her but instead, he moved on quickly to Taylor without taking to Brooke first.

Douglas is a child and should not have this type of pressure on him. He might turn his back on his dad and ask to live with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle). For whatever reason, the writers on The Bold and the Beautiful seem to want the worst in Thomas to come to light and never truly redeem him and Douglas will be hurt by this situation.

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
47244 followers

