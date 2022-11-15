WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert Days

Weather Alert WDBJ7 screenshot

Weather Alert Day

WDBJ7 meteorologists have devised a method to alert Roanoke Valley residents to possible changes in the weather in advance. They call this Weather Alert Day. The meteorologists' desire is to warn locals ahead of any weather that is "impactful or hazardous." as a way to give as much time as possible to WDBJ viewers to "make plans, be adequately prepared, and most importantly, get your attention to remain weather-aware leading up to the disruptive weather."

It is emphasized that this is not a method to frighten anyone or hype the weather situation. Weather Alert Day is a way to prepare locals "well in advance" for what’s coming. There will be a 7-day graphic with weather alert days in red.

Additional information

On Friday, November 11, WDBJ 7 alerted viewers to a tornado warning and gave each location and the direction the storm+ was traveling in. They gave updates showing the tornado was in Bonsack, heading towards Botetourt County, and shared when it doubled back to Franklin County and let everyone know when the warning was over. The following is what WDBJ7 listed to give knowledge about Weather Alert Days.

Storm Prediction Center has much of our area in a Slight Chance or higher for severe thunderstorms and/or increased tornado risk. This means Level 2, 3, 4, or 5 on the alert scale.

Winter storm or impactful snow and/or ice

Heavy rain that may lead to flooding

Continuous rain or flooding that may impact the morning/evening commute

Tropical threat

Excessive wind events that may lead to downed trees and outages

Dangerous heat or cold

Stay tuned to WDBJ7 for updates.