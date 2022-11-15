James Hyde dishes on his return to daytime on The Young and the Restless

James Hyde Google Screenshot

James Hyde opens up

James Hyde portrays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless and although he has only been on screen for one episode his name has been mentioned by many Genoa City residents ever since. The actor recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest and shared how he felt about returning to the soaps. The 60-year-old spoke about how he is not as physically active as he used to be but still tries to play basketball with his 18-year-old son.

He shared that in 1982 he met a photographer in Hawaii and became a male model. A point came where he wanted to leave modeling and become an actor. Hyde was born on October 9, 1960, and portrayed Brad Fox on Sex and the City, Neil Johanssen on Another World, and Sam Bennett on Passions. He says portraying Stark on The Young and the Restless brings him back to the soaps and makes him relevant again.

Hyde is open to remaining on Y&R long-term

On The Young and the Restless Diane Jenkins is fearful that her enemies are going to contact Jeremy and tell him she turned him in, to the authorities. On Tuesday, Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) told Nikkie Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott ( Eileen Davidson) that they needed to contact Jeremy and make good on their threats to Diane. He said working on Y&R long-term would be a no-brainer but he understands the business.

He says his stint on The Young and the Restless could wrap up quickly as he is on recurring status so he will just have to wait and see how things turn out. He added that soap fans are like no other and that they are appreciated and the amount of love he has received over the years has been amazing. Right now he is enjoying the Y&R ride so stay tuned for updates related to when Stark will show up in Genoa City and what it will mean for Diane.