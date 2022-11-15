Chance and Devon's confrontation was a let down for The Young and the Restless fans

Devon and Chance CBS Y&R screenshot

Chance did not attack Devon

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been saying how Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) brought back old-time soap opera sexual drama. They gave in to forbidden passion and were immediately caught by Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). If fans were expecting Chance to go after Devon in a big way stand continue the drama they were disappointed in a huge way as their confrontation was a letdown.

On Tuesday, Abby was begging her husband to forgive her and work on their marriage. Chance remained calm, robotic, and firm as he tells her no. He reiterates that she and Devon have had feelings for one another for a long time and that his inability to reconnect with her and to connect with Dominic Chancellor (Rain and River Ware) was part of the problem. Chance tells his wife that it's inevitable and he can never be the man she desires. He remains emotionless as he says that he and Abby should make a clean break.

Abby said Chance was noble and logical and any fans were probably waiting for him to show some emotion. When he ran into Devon in Chancellor Park fans probably braced themselves for a fistfight but it never came. Chance walked in on his wife having sex with her BFF who is the bio dad to their son Dominic. On some level, he should have felt betrayed and expressed this to Abby and Devon.

Y&R fans did not get to see an altercation between Chance and Devon

Instead, he remained logical and did not raise his voice or get in Devon's face acting as if they were discussing the weather. Chance's attitude remains nonchalant as if non of this matters. Perhaps his behavior is part of his PTSD diagnosis but fans were expecting him to show some type of emotion which he did not. He actually caught his wife and his friend in the act and did nothing about it.

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) who was with him when the discovery was made at least responded as a woman scorned. She too said that Abby and Devon were destined to happen but she screamed, broke up with Devon, and resigned from Chancellor-Winters. She also vented to her friend Phyllis Summers (Mishael Morgan).

The extreme emotions related to Devon and Abby sleeping together whether they were for or against the couple was exciting for The Young and the Restless viewers. If Chance had at least punched a wall that would have been a normal response but instead, he is walking around as if he has no reaction to the situation at all and was not wounded. Perhaps he will have some type of meltdown at a later date but for now, he is rational and using good sense and reasoning which is best in the long run but does not make for soap drama.