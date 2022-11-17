Roanoke, VA

My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HshtW_0jAoQxfN00
Michael Senior and Cheryl PrestonMichael L Preston Junior

Thankful for the kindness of strangers

In this season of Thanksgiving, I am thankful for four strangers who looked out for me during the worst time in my life. The love of my life for 45 years and my husband of 40 years Michael Lynn Preston Sr. passed away on March 7, 2021, and I was devastated. A few weeks after his death I was at the drive-through window of Taco Bell 1406 Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia and the manager Lucrecia asked how I was doing. I broke down and cried as I shared that I was now a widow and missing my spouse and she gave me my meal and said she would pay for it which made me cry even harder.

I did not get my husband's pension after he died. Social Security said because I was receiving my own check I could not get two and I had no idea how I would make it. Life was difficult financially for the first 16 months without my spouse but thanks to the Taco Bell employees things were made a bit better. For 13 of those months when I went to Taco Bell if Lucrecia or one of three other employees was working they would ask me "How are you doing Mrs. Preston." I had been feeling invisible without my life partner and appreciated that they knew my name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qt3AZ_0jAoQxfN00
Taco BellFacebook screenshot

The Pain of grief subsided because of kindness

Many times when I got to the drive-through to order they recognized me and would say "Four crunchy Tacos, two with extra cheese, and a senior drink sweet tea" because they knew my usual order. At a time when I was grieving and feeling alone, this special touch meant so much to me. One day Lucrecia shared that her grandmother was a widow after 40 years and how she was going through some of the same emotions that I was and this helped me to realize I was not the only one dealing with the loss of a spouse.

If there were no other customers in line behind me Lucrecia would chat with me and it brightened my day. In addition, there were times when she and the other three employees would pay for my meal themselves and if my grandchildren were in the car would give them Tacco Bell Freeze drinks. There were days when the money I intended to spend at Taco Bell could be used for gas or something else because I did not have to pay for my meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O9hIV_0jAoQxfN00
GratitudeUnsplash Donald Giannatti

My heart melted at the generosity

Each time I heard "I got you, Mrs. Preston", and my money or debit card was handed back to me it touched me and I cried. One of these special employees was a young man and he would come from the back just to say hi to me when he heard other employees say I was at the window. My heart is full of gratitude for those Taco Bell employees who looked out for a grieving widow whose finances had taken a downturn.

I am amazed that they expressed such kindness to me during the pandemic a time when they were often short-staffed or suppliers did not send the products they needed. Some customers would pull off in frustration without even getting their food because the wait was long. None of the four has worked at Taco Bell in a while and I do not recall the names of the other three but I will never forget that they looked out for me. Thanksgiving Day originated as a date when the early settlers in America, gave thanks to the Father in heaven for helping them survive in the New World.

I give Him thanks this holiday season and say thank you Jesus for four caring, kind, compassionate Taco Bell employees because their generosity helped me make it and not give up. It also lets me know that there are still people in this world who care. To those four precious individuals I say as Gomer Pyle used to say "Thank you, thank you, thank you" from the bottom of my heart.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gratitude

Comments / 10

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
47904 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Cameron who? General Hospital's Joss is hot for Dex

Joss and Cameron can't fight the feeling.Photo byCity TV screenshot. General Hospital fans who were polled overwhelmingly said they did not want Josslyn Jax (Eden McCoy) to cheat on Cameron Webber (Will Lipton). On Monday Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) pulled Joss into a steamy kiss and the heat was felt through television screens. Joss kissed him back and seemed disappointed when he pulled away. Now she will be conflicted about the sweet love she shares with Cam and the intensity she experienced with Dex. This adds to the drama and many layers of the life Dex is living in Port Charles.

Read full story

Steffy is the gamechanger on The Bold and the Beautiful

The Forrester family will soon be tor apartPhoto bySoaps.com Screenshot. On The Bold and the BeautifulThomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) believes he has pulled off the ultimate con. He used his son Douglas Forrester's (Henry Joseph Samiri) voice-changing app and called CPS pretending to be Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). As of Monday, the wedding between Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes(Krista Allen) is still being even as Douglas played the recording for his aunt SteffSteffy Forrester Finn (Jackie Wood).

Read full story
9 comments

General Hospital fans still wonder what Britt's fate will be

Kelly Thiebaud will be exiting General Hospital this month and according to spoilers her character Dr. Britt Westbourne will be gone from Port Charles by the end of the year. This leaves about six weeks and fans are curious about what will happen. Britt is in the middle of a mess with Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and she is not even aware of the danger factor.

Read full story
1 comments

What will you do when the power goes off?

Battery powered LED Christmas lanternsWalmart screenshot. Last night the power went off in my neighborhood at around 4:00 am but was restored within the hour. I realized while sitting in the dark that I was unprepared for such an event. After daylight, I went to the store and purchased several flashlights and batteries and also a few battery-powered Christmas lanterns with candles. On my next trip out I will buy some of those plastic battery-powered lights that you stick on the wall and a few battery-powered lanterns. This should secure me for being able to see in the dark if the electricity is out for some time.

Read full story
2 comments

Bryton James says a sad farewell to Mishael Morgan

Mishael Morgan and Bryton JamesY&R screenshot via Soaps.com. Bryton James (Devon Hamilton) has bid his co-star Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis/Amanda SInclair) a sad farewell according to Soaps in Depth which sounds permanent. Previously the actress said she was not turning her back on The Young and the Restless and would be on recurring status but Hilary left for Virginia and really does not have a reason to return to Genoa City.

Read full story
2 comments

Jason David Frank who portrayed the green Power Ranger has passed away allegedly from suicide

Jason David Frank AKA the Green Power RangerPhoto byWiki fandom screenshot. Jason David Frank who is well known for originating the green Mighty Morphin Power Ranger and later portrayed the red Power Ranger has passed away. According to a video by Tyrone Mangus fans are so distraught they have been posting online asking Frank to please respond and let them know he is OK. Mangus addresses the fact that Frank appeared healthy and was a fighter but perhaps he had something going on inside of his body.

Read full story

Carly does the unthinkable to save her own skin on General Hospital

General Hospital fans who assumed Carly Corinthos would reveal Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow Tate's ( Katelyn MacMullen) daughter in order to save Willow's life were mistaken. If spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry are accurate Ms. Spencer is going to do the unthinkable by suggesting Nina be tested as a bone marrow donor without telling her it's to save her own child.

Read full story
15 comments

Dex and Joss have a difficult road ahead on General Hospital

Joss and Dex have an uphill climbCelebrating the Soaps screenshot. General Hospital viewers can see that Dex Heller ( Evan Hofler) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) are falling hard for each other. Joss has shared a lot of intimate time with Dex in a matter of weeks that have bonded the together. Their connection, however, comes with a cost and an increasing number of Port Charles residents are being pulled into their orbit which will make their path even more difficult.

Read full story
2 comments

Abby is in a no win situation on The Young and the Restless

On The Young and the Restless Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) is in an impossible situation. She is blocking out her true feelings and attempting to do what she believes is right and not being honest with herself. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) has correctly ascertained that his wife and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) act3ed 0on feelings that have been under the surface all along.

Read full story
8 comments

Lily and Elena get stood up for Chelsea and Victoria on The Young and the Restless

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Victoria Newman (Elena Heinle) and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) may be the cause of problems for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) and Elena Dawson ( Brytni Sarpy). During the next week, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) will ignore their significant others and stand them up for dates because they are spending time with Chelsea and Victoria.

Read full story
5 comments

Princess Beatrice reportedly wants out of full time royal duties

Princess Kate and Princess BeatriceGood Housekeeping Screen Shot. Princes Beatrice no longer wants to be a working royal. Good Housekeeping is reporting that Princess Beatrice the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is not happy with being a senior working royal and wants out. It was reported earlier in the week that King Charles is continuing to make changes within his monarchy by adding his sister Princess Anneandhis brother Prince Edward to the list of royals who would serve in his absence.

Read full story
160 comments
Roanoke, VA

Early morning accident in Roanoke leads to a power outage and one death

A single-vehicle accident in the 1300 block of 10th Street NW in Roanoke led to a power outage but the power has now been restored. Roanoke City Police are investigating the crash that happened early Sunday morning. WDBJ 7 reports that police were notified by the Roanoke E-911 Center of a motor vehicle crash just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Read full story

Ridge deserves to end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful

Ridge Forrester could end up aloneWikepedia screenshot. Fans and spoilers agree that Ridge Forrester deserves tin end up alone on The Bold and the Beautiful. He has kept Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) dangling in his orbit all summer and now has done the unthinkable. Ridge kicked Brooke to the curb, sent annulment papers, and planned to marry Taylor all within a matter of days.

Read full story
47 comments

Marcus Coloma is latest General Hospital actor to test positive with Covid

It's been one year since General Hospital execs fired two popular cast members and a father and son who were crew members because they refused the Covid vaccine on religious grounds. Since that time a number of cast members on the ABC soap who adhered to the mandate and have received the vaccine have ended up with the coronavirus. Now an additional name can be added to the list as Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) was recently replaced by Adam Huss. Beginning in January. every month this year there has been an announcement of General Hospital cast members who tested Covid positive or dealing with other health issues. The Young and the Restless,Days of Our Lives, and The Bold and the Beautiful have not had the same drama and now Coloma has said he had Covid a month ago but he should be back on screen next week. Since the soap tapes weeks in advance this suggests he is already taping.

Read full story
11 comments
Roanoke, VA

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be Live on Stage in Roanoke and also on Apple + TV

The Peanuts animated classic A Charlie Brown Christmas aired for the first time in 1966amid controversy. The music score, using children to voice the characters, and having Linus read a Bible verse were considered controversial for the time. This holiday classic became a staple in American homes and fans were distraught when it was removed from network television in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on Saturday

Sugar Magnolia will be hosting an open house on Saturday, November 19 at both the Roanoke and Downtown Blacksburg locations from 1-4 pm. There will be tasting stations, gift certificate specials, gifts with purchase, and a prize drawing. If you buy a Nora Fleming base piece you will get a mini for free.

Read full story

Raven Simone explains why she refuses to allow Raven Baxter to be gay

Raven Simone recently discussed in detail why she refused when Disney offered to have her Raven's Home character Raven Baxter come out as gay. Insider reveals that Simone says her character has always been straight and that although she and Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) sleep in the same room their characters are not lesbians.

Read full story
11 comments

Robert is on to Holly who will still work with Victor on General Hospital

General Hospital viewers breathed a sigh of relief on Friday when Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) tricked Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) to find out if she really is working with Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). When DA Scorpio typed Anna Devane's (Finola Hughes) supposed location into his cell phone and walked away fans knew that he was baiting Holly and that she would be busted.

Read full story
3 comments

Gladys may cause problems between Selina and Sonny on General Hospital

Friday on General Hospital SelinaWu ( Lydia Look) approached Gladys Corbin ( Bonnie Burroughs) about joining her backroom poker game at the Savoy. Gladys recently was made the guardian of Sasha Gilmore's (Sophia Mattson) finances and viewers knew right away that trouble is coming. Selina and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) have an understanding and Wu knows Gladys is Sonny's family. Why would she risk causing a problem by getting Gladys hooked on gambling?

Read full story
4 comments

The Young and the Restless: 50 years of Nadia's Theme

The history of The Young and the Restless theme song. The Young and the Restless debuted in March 1973 and will officially celebrate 50 years in 2023. The CBS soap has used the same theme song every year for the entire five decades. Younger viewers may not know the history of the haunting melody and it is pretty interesting. The tune is called "Nadia's Theme", but originally was titled "Cotton's Dream."This score was not written for the daytime drama but was composed in 1971 by Barry De Vorzon and Perry Botkin Jr.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy