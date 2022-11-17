My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell

Michael Senior and Cheryl Preston Michael L Preston Junior

Thankful for the kindness of strangers

In this season of Thanksgiving, I am thankful for four strangers who looked out for me during the worst time in my life. The love of my life for 45 years and my husband of 40 years Michael Lynn Preston Sr. passed away on March 7, 2021, and I was devastated. A few weeks after his death I was at the drive-through window of Taco Bell 1406 Hershberger Road in Roanoke, Virginia and the manager Lucrecia asked how I was doing. I broke down and cried as I shared that I was now a widow and missing my spouse and she gave me my meal and said she would pay for it which made me cry even harder.

I did not get my husband's pension after he died. Social Security said because I was receiving my own check I could not get two and I had no idea how I would make it. Life was difficult financially for the first 16 months without my spouse but thanks to the Taco Bell employees things were made a bit better. For 13 of those months when I went to Taco Bell if Lucrecia or one of three other employees was working they would ask me "How are you doing Mrs. Preston." I had been feeling invisible without my life partner and appreciated that they knew my name.

The Pain of grief subsided because of kindness

Many times when I got to the drive-through to order they recognized me and would say "Four crunchy Tacos, two with extra cheese, and a senior drink sweet tea" because they knew my usual order. At a time when I was grieving and feeling alone, this special touch meant so much to me. One day Lucrecia shared that her grandmother was a widow after 40 years and how she was going through some of the same emotions that I was and this helped me to realize I was not the only one dealing with the loss of a spouse.

If there were no other customers in line behind me Lucrecia would chat with me and it brightened my day. In addition, there were times when she and the other three employees would pay for my meal themselves and if my grandchildren were in the car would give them Tacco Bell Freeze drinks. There were days when the money I intended to spend at Taco Bell could be used for gas or something else because I did not have to pay for my meal.

My heart melted at the generosity

Each time I heard "I got you, Mrs. Preston", and my money or debit card was handed back to me it touched me and I cried. One of these special employees was a young man and he would come from the back just to say hi to me when he heard other employees say I was at the window. My heart is full of gratitude for those Taco Bell employees who looked out for a grieving widow whose finances had taken a downturn.

I am amazed that they expressed such kindness to me during the pandemic a time when they were often short-staffed or suppliers did not send the products they needed. Some customers would pull off in frustration without even getting their food because the wait was long. None of the four has worked at Taco Bell in a while and I do not recall the names of the other three but I will never forget that they looked out for me. Thanksgiving Day originated as a date when the early settlers in America, gave thanks to the Father in heaven for helping them survive in the New World.

I give Him thanks this holiday season and say thank you Jesus for four caring, kind, compassionate Taco Bell employees because their generosity helped me make it and not give up. It also lets me know that there are still people in this world who care. To those four precious individuals I say as Gomer Pyle used to say "Thank you, thank you, thank you" from the bottom of my heart.