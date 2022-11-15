The Crown's Olivia Williams says Meghan Markle hatred is rooted in racism

Olivia Williams Daily Mail screenshot

Are Meghan haters racist?

Actress Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown. She recently addressed the animosity that many have against Mehgan Markle and says she believes it is rooted in racism. According to Yahoo News Williams said, "You can't overlook the race factor." Vogue also reported that we should call the attacks on Meghan exactly what they are which is racism.

It's not as overt as using a racial slur but each time Meghan is called names or something ignorant is said such as she should not refer to Harry as her husband or shouldn't hold his hand it feels so strongly as if the haters are saying any and everything they can think of to keep from addressing the Duchess with hateful words related to her being biracial, specifically part African American.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Vogue Screenshot

The Firm did not properly support Markle

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times Williams who has been married to actor Rhashan Stone for almost 20 years said "My husband’s African-American — I can’t overlook the race issue. Somewhere in the souls of the people who despise Meghan, I’m afraid I think that’s an issue."

Williams says that as a former actress, Markle may have assumed that the royal institution "would be as protective as a film studio". She added “When you’re an actor, the studio looks after you and it’s in their interests to keep you safe, but that’s not how it works [in the royal family]. They’re looking after the Crown. They’re not looking out for her ."

It's believed that if Queen Elizabeth and later King Charles had said anything publically about the hate coming Meghan Markle's way that perhaps it would have been toned down somewhat but the royals have a history of turning a blind eye to racism in the past and now.