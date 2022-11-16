Actor John Aniston the father of Jennifer Aniston has passed away

John Aniston who portrayed Victor Kiriakis is dead at 89 Soaps She Knows screenshot

John Aniston has passed away

Soap veteran John Aniston has passed away at age 89. He is best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and being the father of actress Jennifer Aniston who broke the news Monday "on Instagram . She stated: "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," "That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

The beloved daytime actor was born Yannis Anastassakis on July 8th, 1933 on the Greek island of Crete. He emigrated to the United States with his family when he was 10, and the surname was shortened s to Aniston. Jennifer was born to the actor's first wife Nancy Dow and his second wife Sherry Rooney gave birth to his son Alexander, He was also stepfather to Sherry's son John T Melick.

John and Victor

According to Soap Opera Digest, Aniston served in the US Navy and worked Off-Broadway before becoming a daytime legend. He began his career in 1962 as Officer 1 in 87th Precinct in the episode "New Man in the Precinct" his first soap was Eddie Aleata on "Love of Life" and later portrayed Martin Tourneau on "Search for Tomorrow." He became a household name and daytime legend when he joined "Days of our Lives" in 1985 as "romantic villain" Victor Kiriakis.

Victor initially was a mobster who ran a prostitution ring in Salem and was always the odd combination of a lawbreaking gangster who loved his family dearly and would do anything for them. He dealt harshly with his enemies and meddled in the lives of his adult children and other family members. There were rumors this past summer that one of Victor's younger family members might kill him and this could be how he is written out of the show,

The soap vet also had roles in television shows and movies including Love with the Perfect Stranger, I Spy, The Shakiest Gun in the West, That Girl, Kojak, Mission Impossible, and Airwolf. John Aniston was on Days of Our Lives for 37 years and will be greatly missed by the cast and his fans.