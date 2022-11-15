Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?

The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development Downtown Roanoke screenshot

Is the Dumas Center occupied by spirits?

I attended the Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant on Saturday night November 12 at The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development at 108 First Street in Roanoke. I had heard rumors for years of the building allegedly being haunted but never thought much about it. I have attended several events over the decades at this location and did not experience anything odd until the pageant.

As soon as my daughter, granddaughter, grandson, and I walked through the door on the first floor of the Dumas Center the elevator which was about 5 feet away immediately opened. As if on cue without us being close enough to push the button the doors slid open and we were all hesitant but stepped inside. As it began moving my daughter said that on her way back down she would take the stairs because the elevator had a bad vibe and I agreed. There was also the possibility that it could have been malfunctioning.

An annoying encounter

Thankfully the door opened on the second floor and as we stood at the table paying for attendance the elevator began opening and shutting 5 or 6 times. I've watched enough paranormal shows to understand that if it was a spirit it was trying to get our attention. I don't do "Who are you, what's your name and can you move something." I've been in church long enough to understand not to engage with the unknown.

I became annoyed however at the doors going back and forth and looked at the elevator, and said "Will you stop it " and the opening and shutting ceased. A man standing to my left laughed as he responded with "You used your authority" and said jokingly they should hire me (to keep the peace).

An evening of surprises

The man taking the money told us the elevator is haunted and he was glad it had stopped opening and shutting. He added that there were many people who claim the entire building is haunted and told me to just ask. I asked the two men in the sound booth and they both said yes they had experienced strange things in the Dumas Center. One pointed to the lights in the sound booth and said laughed as he said they go on and off all the time for no reason. The other man nodded in agreement.

During intermission, the man at the table said the elevator stayed quiet for a while after we went inside the theater but began opening and closing again. He told me the green button lit up as if someone had pushed it and the door opened as if expecting a passenger. He stated that if more things happened that night he was going to leave the desk.

There is no restroom on the second floor so I walked down the stairs to the first floor and I was all alone in that area. When I entered the restroom there was a feeling that I was being watched and should get out right away but I prayed and took my time. My daughter shared the experience on Facebook and the following are three responses she received.

"I volunteered at the building this past winter. It was 100% haunted"

"Haha I have a lot of experience with that elevator. I always take the stairs"

"Yep! I have been in that space late at night working on a show or two and it is totally haunted"

Dumas history

The Dumas Center is a 178-seat theater located in the former Hotel Dumas in Roanoke, on what used to be called Henry Street, and was a focal point for the African American community. The hotel was built in 1917 and many famous black entertainers lodged there. The center currently hosts a variety of community events and shows. It also houses the Total Action for Progress (TAP)’ Virginia CARES and Financial Services programs.

TAP purchased the building in 1997 to keep it from being demolished and assisted in restoring the f"ormer purpose of cultural exchange", and transformed the hotel into a center for arts and education. The Dumas is a Green Book destination and was one of the Roanoke Valley's only hotels where black travelers could find lodging during the Jim Crow era. In 1997.

There are many stories about theaters that have ghosts including the Grandin Theater on Grandin Road in Roanoke. Perhaps the Dumas Center is one of them and maybe not as my 11-year-old grandson pointed out that the building is just old and needs electric work on the lights and the elevator and he could be right. If this is the case then the door stopping when I spoke could be a coincidence but the man who twice said they should hire me did not think so and the one seated at the table did not think so.

Perhaps there are reasonable explanations for why people say the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development is haunted. No one in this story actually said they saw or heard anything specific and for that reason, I lean on the side of caution. Lights and the elevator can be explained away with faulty wiring but that ominous feeling of danger my daughter and I experienced and the hair standing up on the back of my neck in the elevator and the downstairs restroom suggest something more.