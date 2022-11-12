Alyvia Alyn Lind will portray Calliope in the Disney+ series The Spiderwick Chronicles

Alyvia Alyn Lind Wikepedia screenshot

Alyvia Alyn Lind is moving on

Alyvia Alyn Lin is well known for portraying Faith Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2011-13 and again from 2014-21. She also played a young Dolly Parton in the television films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. Soaps In Depth is reporting that the actress now has the role of Calliope in the Disney+ series The Spiderwick Chronicles a "new live-action television series based on the popular series of books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black".

Lind was born on July 27, 2007, and has had numerous acting jobs in her 15 years. Deadline says her new series is a coming-of-age story about the Grace family dealing with mental health issues. Calliope, along with her mother, twin brothers, Simon and Jared, and sister Mallory relocate from New York and move to their rundown ancestral home, The Spiderwick Estate, located in Michigan. The character of Calliope was not in the books.

The family finds themselves pulled into "an alternate fantastical world" where Lind’s character seems like a normal girl but is actually a Fetch, which is a portent (a sign of death) She is disguised in human form in order to stay close to the evil ogre (Christian Slater) and assist him in locating Spiderwick’s Field Guide. Alyvia Alyn Lind can currently be seen in the Netflix series Daybreak and the SyFy series Chucky as Lexi Cross. She also has had roles in the big-screen movies Masquerade and Overboard.