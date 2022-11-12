Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in Roanoke

Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years Downtown Roanoke screenshot

It's Dickens time in Downtown Roanoke opening night

The annual Dickens of a Christmas which is sponsored by The Roanoke Times returns to Roanoke for the first three Fridays in December and will be celebrating four decades of entertaining for the holidays. This community favorite is the largest holiday celebration in the area and offers a number of free events. The first night will be Friday, December 2 from 6:00 until 10:00 pm and will feature the yearly tree lighting ceremony.

The lighting of the tree takes at 5:30 pm place on Salem Avenue behind the Roanoke City Market building and will feature live entertainment. There will be carriage Rides for $5 per person and children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Children 3 years old and under can ride for free.

The annual Christmas parade

Night two of Dickens of A Christmas will be on Friday, December 9 and will feature The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade which begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turns onto Campbell Avenue, goes past Market Square, and ends at Williamson Road. This year the parade will begin at 6:30 pm.

The third night of Dickens of A Christmas will be on Friday, December 16 and details are forthcoming. Anyone who is interested in being a vendor at this holiday event can on the link to download a vendor application. If you're interested in participating in the parade, you can click on this link to download the parade application. Make sure you come out and celebrate 40 years of this popular holiday staple.