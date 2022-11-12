Roanoke, VA

Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in Roanoke

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kn3ff_0j8cW0CG00
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 yearsDowntown Roanoke screenshot

It's Dickens time in Downtown Roanoke opening night

The annual Dickens of a Christmas which is sponsored by The Roanoke Times returns to Roanoke for the first three Fridays in December and will be celebrating four decades of entertaining for the holidays. This community favorite is the largest holiday celebration in the area and offers a number of free events. The first night will be Friday, December 2 from 6:00 until 10:00 pm and will feature the yearly tree lighting ceremony.

The lighting of the tree takes at 5:30 pm place on Salem Avenue behind the Roanoke City Market building and will feature live entertainment. There will be carriage Rides for $5 per person and children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Children 3 years old and under can ride for free.

The annual Christmas parade

Night two of Dickens of A Christmas will be on Friday, December 9 and will feature The City of Roanoke Christmas Parade which begins on Jefferson Street at Elm Avenue, turns onto Campbell Avenue, goes past Market Square, and ends at Williamson Road. This year the parade will begin at 6:30 pm.

The third night of Dickens of A Christmas will be on Friday, December 16 and details are forthcoming. Anyone who is interested in being a vendor at this holiday event can on the link to download a vendor application. If you're interested in participating in the parade, you can click on this link to download the parade application. Make sure you come out and celebrate 40 years of this popular holiday staple.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dickens of a Christmas# Downtown Roanoke# Roanoke Times

Comments / 1

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
47166 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Seniors may be at risk of road rage from impatient aggressive drivers

Actress Denise Richards recently shared that she and her husband Aaron Phypers were victims of road rage when a driver passed them and then shot at their vehicle. Thankfully neither of them was hurt but the incident should be a red flag for older drivers. Phypers was driving slowly because he was trying to find the location of the studio where Denise was headed and the other driver obviously was enraged at their pace.

Read full story
2 comments

Nina makes life worse for everyone on General Hospital

Nina Reeves has not been able to shake her reputation as a troublemaker on General Hospital and things probably will not change anytime soon. First, she kept Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard0 hidden in Nixon Falls while his family thought he was dead then after she returned home he chose her over his wife Carly Corinthos Spencer (Laura Wright).

Read full story
22 comments
Roanoke, VA

Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas Center

Miss Roanoke Valley 2023 winnersMiss Roanoke Valley Facebook Screenshot. Behind the scenes of the Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant. The Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant was held on Saturday night November 11 at the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development which is located at 108 ist Street near Downtown Roanoke. The image above shows the 2022 and 2023 winners and the evening was a success, sort of. The talent of these local ladies is amazing and the winners receive scholarships along with their crowns but there is a story behind the smiles.

Read full story
1 comments

Denise Richards car was shot at during a road rage incident

Denise Richards and her husband dealt with road rage. Denise Richards who portrays Shauna Fulton on The Bold and the Beautiful recently experienced an incident of road rage earlier this week that left her shaken and in tears. The situation took place in Los Angels when the actress was riding in the passenger side of her vehicle and her husband Aaron Phypers was driving. He was trying to locate the studio where she would be filming and a driver behind them became irate.

Read full story
4 comments

Prince Edward and Princess Anne will be added to the list of Counsellors of State

Princess Anne and Prince EddwardPEOPLE screenshot. CBS News is reporting that King Charles desires to make two of his siblings eligible as his stand-ins. The king wants to amend the list of who can fill in for him because Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are no longer senior royals. The monarch is seeking to place his sister, Princess Anne, and his brother, Prince Edward, in a position to stand in for him if necessary without replacing his son and brother.

Read full story
2 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Billy and Adam clash over Chelsea

Billy and Adam continue to clashFacebook screenshot. The Young and the Restless has some interesting storylines right now that don't make sense to fans. Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) should have been furious with Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) for sleeping with his wife Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) but instead is being very levelheaded about the situation. Meanwhile, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) will continue to fight over Chelsea Lawson ( Melissa CLaire Egan) when neither has any claim to her.

Read full story
5 comments

The Bold and the Beautiful countdown until Douglas snitches on Thomas

it's only a matter of time on The Bold and the Beautiful before Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) tells someone that his father Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) framed his grandmother Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for calling CPS. Thomas did his best on Monday to keep his son silent and on Tuesday Douglas was hesitant to congratulate Ridge Forrester ( Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) on their upcoming marriage.

Read full story
88 comments
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert Days

WDBJ7 meteorologists have devised a method to alert Roanoke Valley residents to possible changes in the weather in advance. They call this Weather Alert Day. The meteorologists' desire is to warn locals ahead of any weather that is "impactful or hazardous." as a way to give as much time as possible to WDBJ viewers to "make plans, be adequately prepared, and most importantly, get your attention to remain weather-aware leading up to the disruptive weather."

Read full story
2 comments

James Hyde dishes on his return to daytime on The Young and the Restless

James Hyde portrays Jeremy Stark on The Young and the Restless and although he has only been on screen for one episode his name has been mentioned by many Genoa City residents ever since. The actor recently spoke with Soap Opera Digest and shared how he felt about returning to the soaps. The 60-year-old spoke about how he is not as physically active as he used to be but still tries to play basketball with his 18-year-old son.

Read full story

Chance and Devon's confrontation was a let down for The Young and the Restless fans

Spoilers for The Young and the Restless have been saying how Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) brought back old-time soap opera sexual drama. They gave in to forbidden passion and were immediately caught by Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). If fans were expecting Chance to go after Devon in a big way stand continue the drama they were disappointed in a huge way as their confrontation was a letdown.

Read full story
10 comments

The Crown's Olivia Williams says Meghan Markle hatred is rooted in racism

Actress Olivia Williams portrays Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix series The Crown. She recently addressed the animosity that many have against Mehgan Markle and says she believes it is rooted in racism. According to Yahoo News Williams said, "You can't overlook the race factor." Vogue also reported that we should call the attacks on Meghan exactly what they are which is racism.

Read full story
87 comments

Adam Huss temporarily replaces Marcus Coloma on General Hospital

Adam Huss temporarily replaces Marcus CulomaSoaps.com screenshots. Marcus Coloma is the latest General Hospital actor to be recast.Adam Huss who stepped in for the actor as Nikolas Cassadine in September 2021 took over again on Monday. Huss who bears a striking resemblance to Coloma has a number of credits under his belt including the televisions shows NCIS, NCIS: LA, Ironside, Las Vegas and CSI:NY.

Read full story
17 comments

Actor John Aniston the father of Jennifer Aniston has passed away

John Aniston who portrayed Victor Kiriakis is dead at 89Soaps She Knows screenshot. Soap veteran John Aniston has passed away at age 89. He is best known for portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives and being the father of actress Jennifer Aniston who broke the news Monday "on Instagram. She stated: "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing," "That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

Read full story

Carly’s moment of truth will arrive soon on General Hospital

On General Hospital Willow Tate (Katelynn McMullen) knows her days are numbered as her leukemia is now in stage four. She and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) will be in a desperate search to find out who her birth parents are so Willow can obtain a life-saving bone marrow transplant. At some point, Michael will share the news with his mom Carly Spencer( Laura Wright) who knows Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is Willow’s birth mom.

Read full story
27 comments

Robin Mattson reveals why she was replaced by Alley Mills on General Hospital

General Hospital viewers are enjoying Alley Mills as Heather Webber and got a kick out of her going to Kelly's to get her beloved BLT sandwich before Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna) took her back to prison. Still, fans have been wondering why Robin Mattson did not reprise her iconic role. The actress recently revealed on Facebook that she is dealing with health issues that have kept her from returning to Port Charles. and Soaps.com has the details.

Read full story
2 comments

Tucker sows seeds of discord to destroy sibling relationships on The Young and the Restless

Tucker McCall is up to no goodDaytime Confidential screenshot. Spoilers for The Young and the Restless tease that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) has a sinister plot that may cause discord between two sets of siblings in Genoa City. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) is certain McCall is going to play divide and conquer in order to take over Jabot Cosmetics as well as Chancellor-Winters. He knows Audra Charles (Zuleyka Silver) is working for Tucker while everyone else believes she came to town at the request of Jill Abbott (Jess Walton).

Read full story
5 comments

Is Katrina Bowden still returning to The Bold and the Beautiful?

When will Flo return to The Bold and the Beautiful?. Katrina Bowden has not been seen on The Bold and the Beautiful since last September. Her character Flo Fulton is engaged to Wyatt Spencer ( Darin Brooks) who also was MIA until recently. Wyatt has been seen sporadically eating or having conversations with his dad Dollar Bill Spencer ( Don Diamont) and brother Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Wyatt does not even mention his fiance and it's as if she currently does not exist.

Read full story
3 comments
Roanoke, VA

Does the Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development have electrical problems or is something else going on?

The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural DevelopmentDowntown Roanoke screenshot. I attended the Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant on Saturday night November 12 at The Dumas Center for Artistic and Cultural Development at 108 First Street in Roanoke. I had heard rumors for years of the building allegedly being haunted but never thought much about it. I have attended several events over the decades at this location and did not experience anything odd until the pageant.

Read full story
1 comments

Alyvia Alyn Lind will portray Calliope in the Disney+ series The Spiderwick Chronicles

Alyvia Alyn Lin is well known for portraying Faith Newman on The Young and the Restless from 2011-13 and again from 2014-21. She also played a young Dolly Parton in the television films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. Soaps In Depth is reporting that the actress now has the role of Calliope in the Disney+ series The Spiderwick Chronicles a "new live-action television series based on the popular series of books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black".

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy