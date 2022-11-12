Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown Roanoke

Elmwood on Ice WDBJ7 screenshot

Elmwood on Ice returns on November 23

If you enjoy the scene in A Charlie Brown Christmas where the Peanuts gang is ice skating to Christmastime Is Here and wish there was somewhere local where you could go to have the same fun you are in luck. Downtown Roanoke inc. is announcing that you can have that very experience right here in the Star City.

Just in time for the holidays, WDBJ7's Elmwood on Ice will return to Downtown Roanoke. From November 23-January 29 you can ice skate in Elmwood Park located at 706 South Jefferson Street. Admission is $6.00 and skate rentals are $2.00. Group rates are available for $2.00 off per person with groups of 15 or more and you can purchase a season pass for $75.00 and be able to skate anytime Elmwood on Ice is open.

A Charlie Brown Christmas CBS screenshot

WDBJ7 partnered with Roanoke Parks and Recreation to come up with a way to utilize Elmwood Park during the winter months and in 2017 Elmwood on Ice made its debut on November 22. At that time James Clark of Downtown Roanoke Inc. said that ice rinks had worked well in other cities in the downtown area so they were going to try it here in the Star City.

This cold weather event has been a hit with local residents and now returns for the sixth season. Elmwood on Ice is open Wednesday through Sunday but the hours vary. You can see the schedule by going to the website at this link. Anyone who desires to be a food vendor can click on this link and download the application. You can also call 1540-342-2028 for more information.