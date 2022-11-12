The Young and the Restless fans have extreme views about Abby and Devon

Abby Dominic ad Mariah Y&R CBS screenshot

Devon and Abby have everyone talking

The Young and the Restless fans have been weighing in on Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and they either love it or hate it. Some have gone so far as calling the duo "disgusting" for cheating on Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd). Viewers were not this extreme when Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) slept with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and devastated Adam Newman ( Mark Grossman).

Some Y&R viewers say they expected this ever since Devon donated his sperm so Abby and Chance could have a child Dominic Chancellor, (River and Rain Ware). Other fans are shocked and appalled and spoiler Soaps She Knows says Abby and Devon hooking up was great soap opera drama and they did everything but wing from the chandeliers. It's been a while since a scene was set up so perfectly that the two friends give in to passion and both of their significant others walk through the door at the same time.

It's time to tell the truth

Now spoilers and fans are wondering if Abby might be pregnant with Devon's baby which would really insult Chance and cause him drama. The fact that Devon is actually Dom's bio dad will also weigh heavily on him. There is a lot more mileage to this story and Y&R execs are going to milk it for all it is worth. When the news gets out there will be shock waves all through Genoa City but will Abby and Devon acknowledge their true feelings for one another?

Fans who hate these two together should settle down because this relationship is just getting started according to spoilers. Be on the lookout for updates related to Devon, Abby, Chance, and Amanda. Will Dom be raised by his real parents or will CHance declare his rights as the legal father to the boy? Would Amanda represent him in court and go against Devon as an act of revenge? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out.