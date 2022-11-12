Diane admits setting up Jeremy Stark as her enemies want to expose her

Kyle and Diane Y&R CBS screenshot

Diane's enemies are circling the wagons

On Monday's episode of The Young and the Restless Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) is causing excitement and panic in Genoa City even though his face has not been seen in the town. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) meets with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) ad shows them a paper wrapped in a bow that Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) gave her containing evidence related to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jeremy.

While the 3 frenemies are colluding and suspecting that perhaps Diane actually is the reason Jeremy is in jail she is confessing to her son Kyle Abbott (Michae Mealor) that it is true. Diane is frantic as she talks to Kyle and tells him it's+ probably time that she leaves Genoa City. He asks if this is a ploy to get him to beg her to stay in town.

Kyle presses his mother for honest answers

Diane rattles on and on with tears in her eyes and eventually, Kyle gets her to confess that the reason she is so upset is that she is afraid Jeremy will soon get out of jail and come after her. Kyle presses his mother and she finally admits that she did indeed turn Stark in, to the authorities and cut a deal to keep herself out of jail.

Meanwhile, Nikki, Phyllis, and Ashley are hoping they can use the threat of Jeremy's revenge as a way to frighten Diane into leaving town. Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has told Ashley to drop the vendetta and leave Diane alone but she is not listening to him as she told her comrades she wants to proceed. Spoilers don't say whether or not Jeremy now knows Diane turned him in but he was not aware of it when he first told her the authorities were coming to get him.

At that time he told Diane to leave so she would not be arrested. It's also not known if Stark will travel to Genoa City once he is out of jail and seek revenge on Diane but between Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and Nikki, Ashley, and Phyllis he could be found and brought to town on purpose. Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to find out the ultimate fate of Diane.