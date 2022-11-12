Princess Diana's revenge dress did not accomplish what the public believes

Princess Diana's revenge dress PEOPLE screenshot

The black revenge dress represents a disaster in the making

The Crown recently aired an episode where Princess Diana wore her famous black "revenge dress" which many say showed her former husband Prince Charles now King Charles what he had given up. The story of the Princess of Wales bearing her legs in a tight-fitting sexy black dress made tabloid headlines and was supposed to reveal to the Prince of Wales how much better-looking his wife was than his mistress Camilla Parker Bowles. Now in hindsight all these years later the dress has told us something much different.

The story and photo sold magazines and still gets reads on the Internet and in theory, sounds fascinating even 25 years after Diana died. Whether or not she was attempting to get a rise out of Charles, make Camilla jealous, or emphasize to the world that she had moved on we will never know. if this was the plan of the princess it failed miserably. King Charles III was in love with Queen Camilla before during and after his marriage to Diana and that never changed. From the moment the photo of Diana in that dress was taken it was a countdown until she died.

Camilla always had the heart of Charles

In the infamous sex tape, Charles said he wished he were a tampon and could live in Camilla's drawers. While this caused shock and even some laughter these words were very telling. Charles had a young beautiful wife but was smitten with a woman that was older and not as physically attractive. It did not matter how glamorous Diana was or what clothing she wore because Camilla already had her husband's heart..

Camilla has been seen as a homewrecker and an adultress but none of us know what qualities about this woman endeared her to Charles and why he chose her over Diana who was more appealing to the eye. The King has been branded a cheating cad but the public does not know whether Diana in private matched the public images with the sexy black dress and wearing the crown. Sadly Princess Diana was a trophy wife and Camilla was the love of the King's life. Charles married Diana for an image and Camilla for love.

Outward appearances can be deceiving

The "people's princess" gave the appearance of being the perfect virgin bride and future queen who gave her husband an heir and a spare in Prince Harry and Prince William. Broken-hearted Diana decided to do as her husband did and began having her own affairs which led to unfounded rumors that Prince Harry was the son of Major James Hewitt. This led to Diana dating Dodi Fayed and ultimately both lost their lives in a horrific car accident.

Charles and Camilla finally married and now are king and queen of England and in a manner of speaking living their fairy tale happily ever after life. Diana's revenge dress was applauded by the public and people cheered her on but it did not lead her spouse to drop his mistress and reunite his broken family.

Diana did not obtain revenge

The woman that Princess Diana despised and who she said led to her marriage being crowded with "3" is now going to reign in the position that should have belonged to Lady Diana Spencer once she married Prince Charles in 1981. Diana lost her life at an early age and King Charles and Queen Camilla will reign in their golden years.

In the eyes of the people and the press, Diana gained some type of victory by wearing that black dress but she really did not. Her marriage was over, she died young, left her sons motherless, and the woman she believed wrecked her home has her husband and her position as Queen. Princess Diana looked stunning in the black dress, but it was a fleeting moment and there is no revenge gained in any of this.