The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Amanda calls out Devon's denial as she packs her bags

Devon and Amanda Y&R screenshot

Amanda sets the record straight with Devon

Monday on The Young and the Restless Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) have a heart-to-heart talk after he arrives at his penthouse to find her packing her bags to move out. Amanda says it makes perfect sense that Devon and Abby Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) would end up having sex. She points out that the duo have been best friends for a long time and now share a child and that Dominic Chancellor (Rain and River Ware) has bonded them together.

Devon denies that Abby is more than a friend but Amanda points out that either one of them could have stopped before going too far and neither of them did. She tells Devon he is not enough for her because he did not resist the urge to cheat and makes it clear their relationship is over. After Devon walks out Amanda bursts into tears. Ms. Sinclair has resigned as the attorney for Chancellor-Winters so she is cutting ties except for her friendship with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford).

Sinclair will only be recurring now on The Young and the Restless so this breakup opens the door for Devon to move on and if not with Abby then with someone else. Neither Devon nor Abby is willing, to be honest about their feelings and keep talking about how close they are as friends. Abby has said nothing will happen between them again but these two have a complex history. They are best friends who confide things to each other and now have a baby to bond them which blurs the lines. They feel like the right thing to do is put the brakes on the situation but will they be able to keep up the pretense?