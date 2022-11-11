Joshua Benard returns to General Hospital as Adam

Joshua Benard State of Mind screenshot

Joshua Benard is back

Maurice Benard's son Joshua Benard debuted on General Hospital in 2018 portraying Sonny Corinthos in a flashback during his father's 25th anniversary on the soap. The handsome teen who looks just like his iconic dad returned as Adam a college classmate who teased Jossyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) about the sex tape with Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) last year. Adam showed up later and apologized.

Spoilers said Adam would return during the week of November 14 but he appeared on Friday the 11th when Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) was hiding Dex Heller (Evan Hoffler) in her dorm room. Joss called Trina Robinson (Tabyana) Ali) and told her to stay out of the dorm for a while because of a check for bedbugs. Joss was using the phone in the dorm hallway and Adam walked up and heard her. He asked Joss to show him what to look for and she quickly tried to keep him out of her room.

Sonny and Adam might run into each other

This conversation will probably be continued on Monday but will Joss be able to keep Adam out of her room or will he find out her secret? One thing General Hospital viewers do know is that the chemistry between Dex and Joss is heating up as they continue to be in close quarters with one another and he is always shirtless.

Soaps in Depth did a poll where more than 60 percent of viewers who responded said they wanted Joss and Cam to remain together. No one wants to see Cameron get his heart broken but it looks like that's the way the storyline is headed. Be on the lookout next week for Joshua Benard and maybe one day General Hospital might have Adam run into Sonny and Maurice Benard will get to work with his son.