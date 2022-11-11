Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19

Grandin Village holiday decor Cheryl E Preston

Grandin Village is preparing for the holidays

While many people have a tradition of not doing anything related to Christmas until Black Friday the 1300 block of Historic Grandin Village in Southwest Roanoke is already beginning to look a lot like Christmas. I have family and friends who will not put up a tree or begin shopping until Thanksgiving is over but on Grandin Road, the sidewalks have holiday decor on both sides of the street and several businesses have decorated for the season.

Grandin Road Christmas decor Cheryl E Preston

Memories from Roanoke long past

Grandin Village is reminiscent of Downtown Roanoke decades ago when there were wreaths, lights and other seasonal decore all along Jefferson Street and Campbell Ave. Holiday music would be playing and shoppers could purchase their gifts at department stores like McClellan's, Leggetts (Now Belk) Grants, Kresses, Miller & Rhodes, Woolworth, Heironimus, and more. That was during the 1960s and 70s and now there are no big retail stores in the area. Wreaths have been placed on poles but vacant buildings and ongoing construction take away from the feeling of Christmas.

Grandin Road holiday decorations Cheryl E Preston

Grandin Village has ambiance

On Grandin road, however, the Nutcracker was in the window of the Roanoke Ballet Theatre which lets us know they are practicing for their annual performance of the holiday classic Nutcracker Magic of Christmas Ballet that will take place at the Jefferson Center Shaftman Performance Hall on November 22 at 7:00 pm. On both sides of the street, there were decorated poles and several of the businesses had holiday decorations.

Grandin Road storefront holiday decorations Cheryl E Preston

The annual children's parade

The best, however, is yet to come as a hometown favorite is the annual Grandin Village Holiday Children's Parade which will be held this year on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 am. The Grandin Road decorations and upcoming parade are one way to get into the holiday spirit and you can even sit on the benches near the ballet theatre and the Natural Foods Coop, and just enjoy the atmosphere and ambiance.

Grandin Road storefront holiday decorations Cheryl E Preston

Grandin Village is festive

That's another change from downtown Roanoke where benches have been removed to keep the homeless people from sitting or sleeping on them. Grandin Village has a family feel about it and it's comforting to see people walking or sitting throughout the day and evening. If you really want to feel like it's Christmas just wait until entire Grandin area neighborhoods decorate their homes for the season and make it truly bright and festive.