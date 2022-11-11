Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord Botetourt

Lord Botetourt Band Boosters annual fund raiser LBHS Band Boosters screenshot

Lord Botetourt Boosters host an annual holiday craft show

It's that most wonderful time of year and if you need ideas for Christmas gifts The LBHS Booster club annual Holiday gift and craft show will take place at Lord Botetourt High School on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm. The school is located at 1435 Roanoke Rd Daleville, VA 24083. There will be more than 70 local crafters and vendors coming together to make sure this "community favorite' continues to offer holiday items. Concessions on site will benefit the LBHS Marching Band.

Sometimes when you have give gifts to the same people for decades you run out of ideas. This event will be the ideal place to possibly find something different. Vendors will offer wreaths, charcuterie boards, snowmen, seasonal crafts, hand-crafted signs, and a variety of food items. There will also be many different types of jewelry including Swarovski crystal and other semi-precious stone jewelry and so much more.

Find treasures while assisting the LBHS Band Boosters

There should be something for everyone who is looking for stocking stuffers or Christmas gifts. You can beat the black Friday crowds by stopping by this gift and craft show to do your holiday shopping. You may find just what you are looking for and also support the LBHS Band Boosters. Don't the rain keep you at home and cause you to miss that special find. For more information, you can call Lord Botetourt High School at (540) 871-7802 or Send an Email or Visit the Website.