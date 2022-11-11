Alley Mills does not disappoint as Heather Webber on General Hospital

Alley Mills as Heather Webber GH ABC screenshot Daytime Confidential

Alley Mills is slaying as Heather Webber

When the soaps recast characters it often takes time for fans to adjust but Alley Mills is nailing it as psychopath Heather Webber on General Hospital. One soap spoiler said she is "Slaying as Heather" and it's the truth. Robin Mattson portrayed the role from 1980-2016

Mills is bringing a brand of crazy to Heather that is definitely her own and on Thursday as she tormented Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) in Kelly's diner it was pure gold. Heather asked for her famous BLT sandwich as she taunted Camwhileholding a knife. When Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zampragna) showed up to escort her back to the prison she joked and asked him why it took him so long.

Heather is up to no good again

Heather talks in riddles and innuendos and General Hospital fans are never sure when she is faking or telling the truth. There were some GH fans who questioned whether or not the "Lemon bar lady" (Pam Douglas) from The Bold and the Beautiful could fill the shoes of Mattson but the best way today it is that Mills at this current time "Is" Heather. She has sarcasm and wit that is delighting fans and no doubt there is much more to come. Her scenes with Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) were hilarious and she lit up the screen.

General Hospital viewers are wondering where Mattson is and why she did not reprise her role but nothing has been explained. It's not known if the actress was asked and refused, was busy with other engagements, or if the powers that be chose to recast and did not ask the soap vet. Fans can only stay in the moment and enjoy the ride with Mills which is probably going to be pretty bumpy. Just as her predecessor did Alley Mills is fully in character and bringing the Port Charles psychopath to life once again.