The Hook killer could be someone other than Esme or Heather

Heather and Esme GH ABC Screenshot

Who is the real hook killer?

Wednesday on General Hospital the hook killer attacked Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) right after Heather Webber (Alley Mills) escaped police custody and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Poll) made her getaway from Wyndamere. This episode might have given viewers clues that neither o these women is the one who is hooking people.

First of all, Nikolas never took Trina Robinson's (Tabyana Ali) side and had actually defended Esme until he knew the truth. So did a pregnant Esme shimmy down the sheet she turned into a rope with the hook on her person and go back inside to kill her baby daddy only to show up on the docks in Port Charles spying on Liz Webber? Would Esme risk her child life fighting with and trying to kill Nikolas because he suspects she is the hook?

Whats really happening in Port Charles?

There is also the fact that Heather would have no way of knowing Esmer was at Wnydamere or how bad Nikolas was treating her so there would be no reason for her to attack the prince. She also would not have had time to get rid of her handcuffs, change out of the orange jumpsuit, and jump on the launch to Wyndamere, The writers could away make the situation anything they desire but if we take the events of Wednesday at face value the hook killer is probably not Heather or Esme.

This leaves General Hospital viewers wondering who could the woman Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw possibly be.Esme shows up before or after each attack wearing her black jacket but many GH fans doubt she's the one and some don't believe she is pregnant. SPoilers say Nikolas will inlist Liz Webber to help him with Ms. Prince which means Esme will end up back at Wyndemere. Keep watching to find clues on what is rally taking place in Port Charles.

