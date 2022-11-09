General Hospital fans are angry Cody lied about Mac being his dad in order to get the necklace

Cody Bell is a bad guy GH ABC screenshot

Cody proves he is money hungry

Wednesday on General Hospital Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) received the DNA results and told Mac Scorpio (John J York) that he was not his father. Fans had already been saying that Cody would lie because he is greedy. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) recently told Bell that if Leo Taub (Chip Lucia) was his dad he would inherit the necklace Peter August (Wes Ramsey) left her that is worth millions and may have some of the Ice Princess diamonds in it.

At the end of the episode, viewers saw Cody reading the DNA results which said Mac was indeed his father. Fans don't like this storyline because it is jerking MAc around and he is a beloved character who deserves much better. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) will be leaving Port Charles and fans are wondering if Cody might somehow be the cause of her death. Neither the General Ho9spital exes nor Thiebaud has said what will happen to Britt but November is the month her portrayer returns to Station 19.

The truth will prevail

At some point in the storyline, the truth will have to come out but between now and then there are questions that need to be answered. Cody has asked Britt questions about Peter and Faison since he first showed up in Port Charles so clearly he knew something. Has he been using her only to get his hands on the jewels and is he working with anyone else? Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and Cody's paths have not crossed but he has a strange connection to Selina Wu (Lydia Look).

Cody really has no connections except for Britt and once Mac finds out he is his son he might not forgive him for lying. GH viewers are protective of Mac who is a good guy and its a shame that his son is treating him this way. Will Britt die or will she leave Port Charles in search of a cure for Huntington's disease? Will General Hospital possibly recast the role or perhaps Dr. Westbourne may exit town because Cody breaks her heart? Be on the lookout for spoilers and updates to these mysterious storylines.