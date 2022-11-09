Steve Burton fans are delighted he is returning to daytime

Stevge Burton returns to Days of Our Lives People screenshot Bradford Anderson

Steve Burton is back

There is good news and bad news from Soaps in Depth for Steve Burton fans. The spoiler is reporting that People has announced that the soap vet is returning to daytime television. Unfortunately, for those who watch the ABC soap General Hospital, Burton will not be heading back to Port Charles as Jason Morgan. The popular actor will instead be reprising the character he originated as a teenager and will again portray Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives.

Burton was fired from General Hospital last October because he refused the COVID vaccine based n religious exemption. Days execs came up with the brilliant idea to use the GH loss as their gain. They hired the actor for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem 2 as the character, he played in 1988. There are no details about what Harris will be doing but on Beyond Salem 2 he was involved with Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alphonso). There is unfinished business now that Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) is alive but fans don't know how this will be resolved.

What will Harris Michaels be up to?

Burton will show up in Salem in 2023 because Days of Our Lives tapes far ahead of time than the other remaining daytime drama shows. Now that Days is on Peacock instead of NBC and Michaels is returning viewers will be wondering if Bo and Hope might also return to the soap or if there will be a season 3 of Beyond Salem. GH fans were hoping the actor would somehow make his way back to Port Charles but he has said on record that some doors close.

Days of Our Lives fans will be excited as they watch to find out what comes next for Harris Michaels and whether or not he will find love in Salem. Be on the lookout for updates and spoilers on this exciting new storyline that Steve Burton will be involved with.