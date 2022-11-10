Flick gets his revenge in A Christmas Story Christmas

A Christmas Story Christmas HBO screenshot

The sequel to A Christmas Story will be worth the wait

A Christmas Story Christmas is the long-awaited true sequel to 1983's A Christmas Story. A new clip for the upcoming HBO film shows Scott Schartz as an adult Flick getting the last laugh, decades after Schwartz ( R.D. Robb) pressured him into getting his tongue stuck on a flagpole when they were children.

Nostalgia is sweet

A Christmas Story Christmas takes a nostalgic look at when childhood friends meet as adults but still very much embrace their inner child. The scene from the original movie where Flick's tongue is stuck to the flagpole is as famous as Ralphie's phrase "You'll shoot your eye out." A Christmas Story is one of those endearing films that is looked forward to every year.

Now A Christmas Story Christmas (based on previews) seems destined to do the same. In the preview Ralphie (Charles Billingsley) says in a voiceover “If revenge is a dish best served cold, this was a frozen dinner,” as Schwartz, armed with a sled, stands on top of a giant frozen slide while a crowd of people watches from the snowy ground below.

Schwartz has to take the dare

In the teaser clip for A Christmas Story Christmas, “ Schartz proclaims: "There’s no way I’m going to kill myself for this. This is crazy,” As he prepares to walk away Flick shouts “Hey, Schwartz, I triple dog dare you,” Schwartz stops in his tracks, and those on the ground below wait in stunned silence. These are fighting words and Ralphie's voiceover says“ Oh, if Schwartz backed down now, he could never show his face in Flick’s tavern, or perhaps even in Hohman, ever again,”

The big one

The moment of truth arrives and Ralphie makes the sign of the cross as Schwartz yells "Geronimo" and goes speeding down the slide only to end up airborne. A Christmas Story Christmas proves you can go home again and that some friendships do last for decades. Be sure to catch this heartwarming film beginning on November 17 on HBO Max.