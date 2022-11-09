Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles gets heckled as he greets the people The Sun Youtube screenshot

A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen

On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.

Video footage shows several eggs in motion that smashed on the ground and one was near the King's feet. None appeared to hit the royal couple, who continued with their walk and were greeted by local dignitaries as they met assembled well-wishers. Charles and Camilla are old hands at this and kept going as if nothing had happened.

Eggs at the feet of the King The Sun YouTube screenshot

Authorities were quick to intervene

Police officers were tussling with a man who was at a crowd barrier and Britain’s PA news agency reported that the 23-year-old protester booed and shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as police were detaining him. In the video you can hear a male voice shout "Boo" and then the crowd begins shouting over him "Long Live the King" and "God save the king."

Charles and Camilla had traveled to York as one of a series of engagements throughout the U.K. to mark the beginning of the new monarch's reign. They also visited York Minster, the city’s cathedral, and unveiled a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 19 after 70 years on the throne. North Yorkshire Police said the man was arrested on "suspicion of a public order offense and was being held in custody".