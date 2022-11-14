Princess Martha Louise steps back from royal duties to marry Shaman Durek Verrett

Norway Princess Martha Louise Screenshot Washington Post

Norway's Princess Martha Louise chooses love

Princess Martha Louise of Norway has stepped down from her royal duties for the love of her American fiance who is a Shaman. The Princess will retain her title but will focus on the alternative medicine profession of fiancé, Durek Verrett has promoted what are considered to be unfounded medical practices, which includes suggesting cancer is a choice.

Verrett claims he was born into the lineages of Haitian voodoo and indigenous Norwegian medicine". Previous love interests, male and female consider him to be controlling and manipulative. However, Norway's King and Queen announced that when Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise are married, Verrett will become a part of the Royal Family but based on the tradition he will not have a title or represent the Royal House of Norway.

Changes for the Princess

"Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett will attend important family-related gatherings, such as birthday celebrations, as well as certain major sporting events that the Royal Family traditionally attends together. Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett are seeking to distinguish more clearly between their activities and their association with the Royal House".

Martha Louise had a consultation with her family in 2019 and decided not to use the title of Princess in connection with her business activity. This same principle will now apply to her fiancé The couple also will not utilize their association with the Royal House of Norway "in their social media channels in media productions or in connection with other commercial activities". An exception will be made for @PrincessMarthaLouise on Instagram,