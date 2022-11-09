New controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry Amazon screenshot

Will they or won't they release the docuseries in 2022?

Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir Spare is scheduled to be released on January 10 although it had been suggested the book would be delayed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While the biopic is on schedule the Netflix Docusiers continues to hit snags. The Sun is reporting that Harry’s team has "been frantically asking Netflix to postpone the production" with an insider saying the Prince's team does not want it to air before Christmas. Thi seems to suggest the series could drop around the same time as the book.

There has been conflicting information about the Netflix project On October 17, Deadline reported that there was backlash due to "alleged inaccuracies" in season four of The Crown. This led to the project being postponed until next year because problems arose when The Crown showed a scene where King Charles who at the time was Prince Charles asked the Prime Minister to convince Queen Elizabeth to step down. Representatives from Buckingham Palace say such a conversation never happened and Netflix claimed creative license rights.

An unnamed source has been quoted as saying “they’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary.” Page Six reported that the docuseries was scheduled to drop in December, and an alleged “highly placed industry insider” said the following “as far as I am aware, the docuseries is still going ahead later this year.” This story is ongoing so be on the lookout for continued updates related to Prince Harry and Meghan Marke's docuseries.