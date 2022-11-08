Charles Shaughnessy nails it as Victor Cassadine with his mixture of charm and devilishness

Victor Cassadine ABC General Hospital screenshot

Charles Shaughnessy is a fan favorite

Charles Shaughnessy is the Victor Cassadine that General Hospital viewers love to hate. He has a quick wit, an infectious smile, and is an impeccable dresser. We know he is responsible for the death of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), is blackmailing Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) and possibly holding her son Ethan Lovett ( Nathan Parsons). He once kidnapped his own son Valentin Cassadine ( James Patrick Stewart) and has kept him away from his daughter Charlotte Cassadine ( Amelie McClain).

Victor had Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring ) shot and framed Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) for her alleged murder. Even with all of his misdeeds, fans are having a hard time hating him. Victor s Shaughnessy portrays him as witty, tongue in cheek, and loves to play cat and mouse with Port Charles residents. He loves his nephew Spencer Cassadine ( Nicholas Chaves) while torturing Nikolas Cassadine(Marcus Columba) and frustrating Ava Cassadine ( Maura West).

Victor is both delightful and devilish

Victor can simultaneously plot world domination and destruction in Port Chares with a smile on his face. His reign of terror in Port Charles has been interrupted with the return of Genie Francis as Laura Collins. Charlotte is safe with her grandmother and on Tuesday Valentin reunited with Anna in an attempt to free her from jail. Unfortunately Heather Webber (Alley Mills was also in the transport vehicle which was wrecked so she will probably escape. Victor smiles through the most difficult situations and never lets his enemies see him sweat.

The Cassadine patriarch believes he has everyone and every situation in Port Charles under his thumb and it is fun watching the dashing Shaughnessy in this role. Some viewers think he had Anna's two Alex Merit shoot Lucy Coe but he may have had vice major Eileen Ashby (Heather Mazoor) his bidding. Fans are saying they love the actor in this role because they like him so much it's difficult to hate him for his crimes. Be on the lookout for spoilers and updates from General Hospital related to what will come next for Victor.