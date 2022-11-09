Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupe

Tyrique Bowles Kiesha Bowles

Breaking barriers

There is so much in the news today about gun violence and gangs and in Roanoke, there is a shooting or murder practically every week. Not all teenagers, and young adults, however, are going in that direction. Tyrique Bowles is a different type of 15-year-old as he has chosen a profession that does not have a lot of men and even fewer African American males. Ty is a ballerino-a male ballet dancer who began dancing with the Roanoke Ballet Theatre when he was 11.

Tyrique is now semi-professional with the Southwest Virginia Ballet where he is the only black male dancer and he is honored to lead the way. There are some negative stereotypes associated with male dancers and Tyrique hopes he can break the misconceptions and stereotypes regarding race and gender so that others will not be hindered from choosing the performing arts.

Arthur Mitchell was the first black male professional ballet dancer and also the first principal African American in a major ballet company. Since he opened the doors other African American males have walked through them. One of them is Melvin Lawovi whose motto is "As long as you’re confident in your own skin, then people feel it." Tyrique has also learned to be comfortable in his skin and do what he believes is his calling.

Tyrique Bowles dancing to Swan Lake Kiesha Bowles

Statistics tell a sad tale

Statistics indicate that only 22% of ballet dancers are male and only 10 % are African American. There were no statistics to indicate how many of the 10 % were black males but we can assume the number is lower than for black women. Tyrique understands that he is in a minority and hopes that he will be role model for other black males who may be interested in the arts.

Bowles danced with the Southwest Virginia Ballet this summer accompanied by the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra at the Elmwood Park Amphitheater kickoff of Symphony under the Stars Currently they are practicing for The Nutcracker which will be performed at the Berglund Center Friday, December 9, Saturday the 10th and Sunday the 11th. You can click on the link for more information.

A busy teenager

This past spring Tyrique was chosen along with a few other local boys and girls to work as a page during the Virginia General Assembly Session where Ty spoke on climate change and was part of making a mock bill to see how it was done. Tyrique is homeschooled by his mother along with his younger brother and sister and also taking college courses through Virginia Western Community College. ,

In addition to ballet, he is also taking acting classes so he is busy 7 days a week. Ballet lessons and the appropriate clothing are expensive but so far his mother has been able to keep him going. Ty is also raising funds so he can travel to Europe with his ballet troupe in the summer of 2023 and has a goal to reach by December. Performing arts is one way for young men to have a sense of purpose and develop skills that will keep them away from the lure of the streets. Tyrique hopes to make dancing his professional career and it seems he is off to a good start. Anyone who is interested in assisting Tyrique Bowles can click on this link.