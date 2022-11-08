Dom Perignon commercial with Lady Gaga is raising questions

Lady Gaga dressed as Baphomet Dom Peignoir screenshot

A common theme for popular entertainers

Hollywood has always held a fascination with the occult but in recent years there has been a boldness to have what many call evil placed front and center at the most-watched television event every year. It began in 2012 with Madonna's Super Bowl half-time show which some say was a Satanic ritual right in our faces. The Material Girl's attire resembled Baphomet who is considered to be demonic and represents Satan and evil. Beyonce's 2013 Super Bowl halftime show was similar in dance moves as well as her attire and now Lady Gaga is part of the controversy.

Gaga has a new television commercial campaign for Dom Perignon where she is in the same headdress and has the same attire across her chest as Madonna and Beyonce. The commercial has a crystal ball and other symbols that some interpret as being occultic. The ad is visual yet dark and there are people who seem to be wearing witches' hats. Proceeds from the commercial will go to Bron this Way a foundation set up by Gaga and her mother to break the stigma surrounding mental health and that's a good thing. What many are wondering, however, is why these superstar entertainers are dressing the way they do to look like what some people say is a devil.

Who is pulling the strings?

Both Madonna and Beyonce have been reported to burn crosses during their stage shows which seems pretty strange. There are also those who say that Queen Bey's alter-ego Sasha Fierce is really a demon that takes her over. Madonna has had herself imitating Christ on the cross and has been seen wearing what looks like a crow of thorns and an upside-down cross on her forehead. People wonder why these talented women don't just perform without mocking Christianity and why the preoccupation with the occult symbolism.

Madonnas has also allegedly said when she was making the Like a Prayer that she wanted to have sex with a black man on the altar which is really bizarre as well as blasphemous to some. it is interesting that these women only mock Christianity ad no other religion but are they behind it all or is someone else staging it? Did Lady Gaga choreograph the Dom Perignon commercial or is she only a puppet dancing for the master? How much did Beyonce and Madonna have to do with the echoreograp0y of their Super Bowl halftime shows?

Beyonce with Baphomet symbols Viscord screenshot

There must be a method to the madness

Even if one is not religious this strange behavior from these three icons in the music business should raise eyebrows. The Dom Perignon motto in the commercial is "Creative Freedom is Power" which could be interpreted as being free to promote what most of society considers as wrong, dark, Satanic or evil. Madonna's fans have expressed concern that she needs an intervention because of a video she posted where she was touching herself in a sexual manner. In the following video, you will see similarities in the dance movements that have people believing something nefarious is going on.

The trend is growing

In the 10 years since Madonna's Super Bow halftime show, we have seen an increase in occult images in music videos and in movies. Now it is showing up in television commercials. There are theories that have yet to be proven about a secret society, while some say these entertainers have sold their souls for fame and fortune. Lady Gaga has admitted to having dreams where the devil is after her and Depak Chopra advised her to embrace the night terrors. A statement made by the entertainer in a video has some people believing she was admitting to selling her soul for fame.

Madonna Washington Post screenshot

Who is really running the show?

During the 1970s rock and R&B groups toured and had great stage shows where their talent was displayed. No one however had burning crosses, right side up or upside down. The music was all that was promoted. Kiss had their makeup, George Clinton had his mothership and even the heavy meta bands did not do anything has bizarre as what we are seeing today.

Either Beyonce, Madonna, and Lady Gaga are puppets on a string performing what others have commanded them to do or they are all into the same religion, cult, occult, Illuminati, or whatever it may be. The Dom Perignon commercial may be the latest public display of the changes in society but it probably will not be the last. Someone, whoever they are is putting a lot of time, attention, and money into creating the half-time shows, music videos, and commercials but will the man behind the curtain who is at the center of it all ever be revealed?