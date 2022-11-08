Could Huntington's disease take Britt out n General Hospital?

Britt Westbourne Celebrating the Soaps screenshot

Britt will soon be gone

Last week on General Hospital Britt Westbourne (Kely Thiebaud had) a moment where she clutched one of her hands and made a comment about her condition which seemed to imply she has been having recent attacks of Huntington's disease. This was the first time since she returned to Port Charles without Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) last year that she expressed any physical symptoms.

Thiebaud will be exiting General Hospital this month to return to her role as Eva Mendez on Station 19 but fans still don't know Britt's fate. On Tuesday she found out from Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) that the necklace Peter August (Wes Ramsey) left hr could be worth millions and four of the jewels might be from the famous Ice Princess diamond. Dr. Westbourne told Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) that it originally belonged to Leopold Taub ( Chip Lucia) and if MacScorpio (John J York) does not turn out to be Cody's bio dad he would inherit the necklace as Leo's son.

Will Huntington's disease claim Britt?

Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy ) is aware of the necklace and told someone during a phone call that he might be able to continue his project. Perhaps he will pick up where he left off in February. with controlling the weather, Nothing in the storyline has given any indication of what Britt's fate might be except the recent problem with her hand. Perhaps Victor will kill her in an attempt to obtain the necklace.

Could Britt have been having issues with Huntington's disease off-screen and within the next few weeks she suddenly succumbs to it? General Hospital has not addressed that Selina Wu (Lydia Look) knows a secret about Cesar Faison (Anders Hovis) and his daughter and neither have they developed the storyline where Britt's best friend Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) confides in her as he either breaks away from his aunt Selina or joins her in the mob world. There is so much more to this character who has grown on fans over the years but sadly she will soon be gone without certain issues being resolved by General Hospital