Trout fishing season Sticker Mule Unslash

Trout fishing may be delayed in the Commonwealth

Trout fishing in the Commonwealth is a popular pastime for many but if you are -planning on going out right now you may be disappointed. WFXR is reporting that low water levels may delay the trout being restocked. This comes after WFXR announced in October that Virginia's fall-to-spring trout stocking was son chedule to begin but now there has been a setback. Trout stocking by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is being delayed in some streams in the Commonwealth.

The DWR stocks select lakes, streams, and ponds around the state with rainbow, tiger, brook, and brown, trout,. Now, depending on the body of water stockings on those streams will not take place until the water rises to the appropriate levels to sustain the fish. In the Roanoke Valley The Roanoke River,

Douthat Lake, Glade Creek, Pigg River, Tinker Creek, and Jennings Creek, are among the locations that receive regular trout stockings.

Trout fishing Gaspar Zaldo Unsplash

Rain will help the dry spell

WFXR says the DWR Trout Management Program is "widely-regarded as one of the best in country". In order to provide anglers with quality fishing opportunities.r trout stocking takes place on streams around the state from October to June. Water tables have dropped, and flows on some streams have been considerably reduced.

Some areas of Virginia are abnormally dry, right now, but this is not considered a drought. Two examples are the Roanoke River at Glenvar which is only flowing at 64% of normal flow and the Smith River at Bassett is flowing at only 40% of normal. The DWR is promising that all streams that receive trout will obtain all of their allotted stockings at some point between now and the end of May. The biggest help to the situation will be rain.