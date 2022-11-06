The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased

Michael Baldwin Y&R CBS screenshot

Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra

Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.

Lauren then shifts gears and tells Phyllis she is to obsessed with Diane and should let it all go for her own sanity. Meanwhile, Michael arrives at the Newman home and tells Victor that he found a connection between Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) and Audra Charles’ (Zuleyka Silver). Michael says that as far as he can tell it is a business relationship and not personal.

Victor figures out what Tucker is up to

Victor will be certain that this connection proves that Tucker has bigger fish to fry in Genoa City than reconnecting with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). He shares his theory that although Jill Abbott (Jess Walton) sent Audra to Genoa City that she is Tucker's mole. He says he believes McCall's ultimate goal is to take over Chancellor-Winters and run it with his son Devon Hamilton (Bryton James).

Victor is pleased with this information and suggests Tucker wants a business merger with his son and also desires to take over Jabot and allow Ashley to run her family business. Michael is skeptical but The Young and the Restless fans already know that Tucker has said no one should run his mother's company except him and Devon. Time will tell if he also wants to give Jabot to Ashley to run.