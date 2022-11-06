Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalotti Fandango screenshot

Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City

Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Danny arrived in Genoa City in 1981 and later found out he was not the biological dad of Daniel. He gained custody of the boy due to Phyllis and her unpredictable behavior. Y&R viewers have been awaiting the return of Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti and the news that his "dad" will show up is exciting.

Y&R fans remain excited and hopeful

Stafford recently teased a big return to the soap and now there is confirmation that it will be Danny. Perhaps with her son and ex-lover back in Genoa City, it will keep Phyllis from harassing Diane or at least deter her for a short time. There has been no mention of a storyline or if Danny will interact with Christine who is married to Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) who many Y&R fans are still hoping might be brought back to the soap. Some who watch The Young and the Restless were hoping that he was going to be the big return.

According to Soap Opera Digest Damian was asked to reprise his role in but could not due to previous engagements but said during a 2020 podcast that he was open to portraying Danny again. The character is scheduled to show up on December 22 for a few episodes. Be on the lookout for The Young and the Restless updates and spoilers related to the return of Michael Damien and Michael Graziadei.