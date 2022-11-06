Lionel Richie is inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of and admits he sacrificed family for fame

Lionel and Nicole Richie Biography screenshot

Lionelo Richie admits his family comessecond behind the music

Lionel Richie has been a household name since the days of his hit records in the 1970s with the Commodores. Richie was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and made a startling admission. The entertainer acknowledged that he put his career first at the expense of loved ones but did not apologize for it. Here is what he stated:

“I must say also that there are people that have actually had to tolerate quite a bit,” he explained. “Sometimes when you fall in love with the music business, you tend to fall out of love and people don’t understand what the hell you’re doing over. I missed 25 years of pep rallies, bonfires, and family reunions.”

Sophia Lionel and Miles Richie Sophia Richie Instagram screenshot

Richie mentioned his three children Miles Richie 28, Nicole Richie 41, and Sofia Richie, 24 along with other family members and added: “I want to thank them for actually sitting through my magical mystery tour. And I want to let everyone know that I am probably not coming home for quite a while. I’m in love with this business. I love what I do. Thank you so much for this amazing moment.”

The pop star and his first wife Brenda Richie adopted Nicole and the mother of Sopha and Miles is his second wife Diane Alexander. Richie 73 is currently dating Lisa Parigi 33 which has stunned many fans because of the age gap.Lionel Richie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Lenny Kravitz who said of the music icon that he is “love personified” who “doesn’t have a pretentious bone in his body.”