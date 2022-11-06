The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xXpr8_0j0kK8GC00
Andy and OpieGreatestshowsonearth screenshot

Hidden in plain sight

There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.

Those who grew up in rural areas or visited grandparents in the county will have their own fond memories of a lake or fishing pond. The secret about this opening sequence in The Andy Griffith Show may have been known by a few and suspected by others who may have scratched their heads because they had a feeling something was off. Perhaps you enjoyed watching Andy and Opie and the Mayberry gang and did not suspect a thing.

Opie needed some help because his arms were short

If you noticed a slight delay from the time little Opie threw his rock until the splash in the water or if it seemed the splash was a bit off from where Opie was aiming this was not your imagination. Perhaps like me you believed it to be the lighting or a glitch in the taping but the following is the official explanation for what transpired six decades ago.

“Howard struggled to throw the rock far enough to make it into the water. After several attempts, the show’s assistant director, Bruce Bilson, stepped in. He planted a prop man behind a bush. When Howard threw the rock, Bilson signaled the prop man to toss a rock into the water. Although at first glance, the scene looks seamless, if you look carefully you’ll notice a delay in the sequence from when Howard throws the rock and when it actually hits the water.”

You can catch The Andy Griffith Show on weeknights at 8:00 and 8:30 pm on MeTV. Episodes are also available for streaming on Paramount +. You can also enjoy Andy and the gang on TV Land and be sure to check your local listings. Be sure not to miss the various airings of the Christmas episode on MeTV and if you live in the Roanoke Virginia viewing area you can watch it on Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 pm on WDBJ 7 the local CBS affiliate.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayberry# The Andy Griffith Show# Oie Taylor# Andy Taylor

Comments / 264

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
47364 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

The Hook killer could be someone other than Esme or Heather

Wednesday on General Hospital the hook killer attacked Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Columba) right after Heather Webber (Alley Mills) escaped police custody and Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Poll) made her getaway from Wyndamere. This episode might have given viewers clues that neither o these women is the one who is hooking people.

Read full story
2 comments

General Hospital fans are angry Cody lied about Mac being his dad in order to get the necklace

Wednesday on General Hospital Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) received the DNA results and told Mac Scorpio (John J York) that he was not his father. Fans had already been saying that Cody would lie because he is greedy. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) recently told Bell that if Leo Taub (Chip Lucia) was his dad he would inherit the necklace Peter August (Wes Ramsey) left her that is worth millions and may have some of the Ice Princess diamonds in it.

Read full story
8 comments

Steve Burton fans are delighted he is returning to daytime

Stevge Burton returns to Days of Our LivesPeople screenshot Bradford Anderson. There is good news and bad news from Soaps in Depth for Steve Burton fans. The spoiler is reporting that People has announced that the soap vet is returning to daytime television. Unfortunately, for those who watch the ABC soap General Hospital, Burton will not be heading back to Port Charles as Jason Morgan. The popular actor will instead be reprising the character he originated as a teenager and will again portray Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives.

Read full story
3 comments

Flick gets his revenge in A Christmas Story Christmas

The sequel to A Christmas Story will be worth the wait. A Christmas Story Christmas is the long-awaited true sequel to 1983's A Christmas Story. A new clip for the upcoming HBO film shows Scott Schartz as an adult Flick getting the last laugh, decades after Schwartz ( R.D. Robb) pressured him into getting his tongue stuck on a flagpole when they were children.

Read full story

Angry man throws eggs at King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles gets heckled as he greets the peopleThe Sun Youtube screenshot. A heckler expressed his discontent with the King and Queen. On Wednesday, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla encountered one of the hazards of being royalty-disgruntled subjects. During the walkabout after Queen Elizabeth died there were people caught on camera who refused to shake Meghan Markle's hand but the King and Queen Consort endured something eggstreamly different. The couple was entering the Northern town of York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where traditionally monarchs are welcomed to the city.

Read full story
10 comments

Princess Martha Louise relinquishes royal duties to marry Shaman Derek Verrett

Norway Princess Martha LouiseScreenshot Washington Post. Princess Martha Louise of Norwayhas stepped down from her royal duties for the love of her American fiance who is a Shaman. The Princess will retain her title but will focus on the alternative medicine profession of fiancé, Durek Verrett has promoted what are considered to be unfounded medical practices, which includes suggesting cancer is a choice.

Read full story
1 comments

New controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries

Will they or won't they release the docuseries in 2022?. Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir Spareis scheduled to be released on January 10 although it had been suggested the book would be delayed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While the biopic is on schedule the Netflix Docusiers continues to hit snags. The Sun is reporting that Harry’s team has "been frantically asking Netflix to postpone the production" with an insider saying the Prince's team does not want it to air before Christmas. Thi seems to suggest the series could drop around the same time as the book.

Read full story
7 comments

Charles Shaughnessy nails it as Victor Cassadine with his mixture of charm and devilishness

Charles Shaughnessy is the Victor Cassadine that General Hospital viewers love to hate. He has a quick wit, an infectious smile, and is an impeccable dresser. We know he is responsible for the death of Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary), is blackmailing Holly Sutton (Emma Sams) and possibly holding her son Ethan Lovett ( Nathan Parsons). He once kidnapped his own son Valentin Cassadine ( James Patrick Stewart) and has kept him away from his daughter Charlotte Cassadine ( Amelie McClain).

Read full story
1 comments
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupe

There is so much in the news today about gun violence and gangs and in Roanoke, there is a shooting or murder practically every week. Not all teenagers, and young adults, however, are going in that direction. Tyrique Bowles is a different type of 15-year-old as he has chosen a profession that does not have a lot of men and even fewer African American males. Ty is a ballerino-a male ballet dancer who began dancing with the Roanoke Ballet Theatre when he was 11.

Read full story
7 comments

Dom Perignon commercial with Lady Gaga is raising questions

Lady Gaga dressed as BaphometDom Peignoir screenshot. Hollywood has always held a fascination with the occult but in recent years there has been a boldness to have what many call evil placed front and center at the most-watched television event every year. It began in 2012 with Madonna's Super Bowl half-time show which some say was a Satanic ritual right in our faces. The Material Girl's attire resembled Baphomet who is considered to be demonic and represents Satan and evil. Beyonce's 2013 Super Bowl halftime show was similar in dance moves as well as her attire and now Lady Gaga is part of the controversy.

Read full story
11 comments

Could Huntington's disease take Britt out n General Hospital?

Last week on General Hospital Britt Westbourne (Kely Thiebaud had) a moment where she clutched one of her hands and made a comment about her condition which seemed to imply she has been having recent attacks of Huntington's disease. This was the first time since she returned to Port Charles without Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) last year that she expressed any physical symptoms.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Trout fishing may be affected by low water levels Virginia

Trout fishing in the Commonwealth is a popular pastime for many but if you are -planning on going out right now you may be disappointed. WFXR is reporting that low water levels may delay the trout being restocked. This comes after WFXR announced in October that Virginia's fall-to-spring trout stocking was son chedule to begin but now there has been a setback. Trout stocking by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is being delayed in some streams in the Commonwealth.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death

A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.

Read full story
504 comments

General Hospital cast troubles continue as Stephen A Smith has Covid for a second time in 10 months

Stephen A Smith as Brick with Maurice BenardGeneral Hospital Wiki. Sportscaster and actor Stephen A Smith portrays Brick on General Hospital and has said he almost died when he had COVID about a year ago Last week it was announced that he had contracted the coronavirus for a second which makes him the 15th cast member to have dealt with Covid or other serious issues since January. Every month this year there has been sickness or tragedy related to those associated with the ABC soap cast and some fans call it a GH curse.

Read full story
76 comments

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew's Remembrance Day wreaths have been removed

Have Prince Andrew and Prince Harry been cut off again?. Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have been dealt another blow from the Royal family. Their gestures of goodwill for Remembrance Day have been removed according to The Mirror. The two "spares" were not allowed to wear their military uniforms to various events that were related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now it seems they are continuing to be shunned.

Read full story
120 comments

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Michael connects Tucker to Audra and Victor is pleased

Michael defends Diane and exposes Tucker and Audra. Monday on The Young and the Restless Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren Baldwin (Tracy Bregman) will be at Society where they disagree on Diane Jenkins ( Susan Walters). Michael wants to give his friend the benefit of the doubt and Lauren does not understand his loyalty. Phyllis Summers joins them and agrees with Lauren that Diane is nothing but trouble when Micahel's phone rings it is Victor Newman (Eric Braeden summoning him to the ranch.

Read full story
9 comments

Michael Damian returns as Danny Romalati on The Young and the Restless

Michael Damian returns as Danny RomalottiFandango screenshot. Daniel and Danny Romalotti will return to Genoa City. Fans of The Young and the Restless are in for a treat during the 50-year observance as fan favorite Michael Damian will return to Genoa City as Danny Romalotti. Long-time viewers know that Phyllis Summer (Michelle Stafford) lied that Danny was the father of her unborn child and even named him Daniel. She did this because was desperate to break up the relationship between Christine Cricket Blair (Lauralee Bell). This is why some who watch the show are saying Phyllis has no right to judge Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters).

Read full story
27 comments

Lionel Richie is inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of and admits he sacrificed family for fame

Lionelo Richie admits his family comessecond behind the music. Lionel Richie has been a household name since the days of his hit records in the 1970s with the Commodores. Richie was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and made a startling admission. The entertainer acknowledged that he put his career first at the expense of loved ones but did not apologize for it. Here is what he stated:

Read full story
45 comments

Twitter calls out Megyn Kelly as racist for attacking Meghan Markle for calling Prince Harry her husband

Twitter defends Meghan Markle calling Prince Harry her husband. Twitter has come to the rescue of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who recently endured another scathing attack from Megyn Kelly. In her latest rant, Kelly expressed her ire over the fact that Markle calls Prince Harry her husband and said she had "bagged a gorilla.". Of all the things that have been said since Meghan and Harry married this is one of the most bizarre.

Read full story
355 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy