The Andy Griffith Show opening scene is not what you think

Andy and Opie Greatestshowsonearth screenshot

Hidden in plain sight

There is a secret that is not well known regarding the opening scene of The Andy Griffith Show which ran on CBS from 1960-1968. The theme song whistle is engrained in the hearts and minds of loyal fans who have kept the series on the air every year since it ended via syndication, reruns, and streaming services. Little Opie Taylor (Ron Howard) next to his dad Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) as they are about to go fishing brings back memories for many long-time viewers of a day when life was simple.

Those who grew up in rural areas or visited grandparents in the county will have their own fond memories of a lake or fishing pond. The secret about this opening sequence in The Andy Griffith Show may have been known by a few and suspected by others who may have scratched their heads because they had a feeling something was off. Perhaps you enjoyed watching Andy and Opie and the Mayberry gang and did not suspect a thing.

Opie needed some help because his arms were short

If you noticed a slight delay from the time little Opie threw his rock until the splash in the water or if it seemed the splash was a bit off from where Opie was aiming this was not your imagination. Perhaps like me you believed it to be the lighting or a glitch in the taping but the following is the official explanation for what transpired six decades ago.

“Howard struggled to throw the rock far enough to make it into the water. After several attempts, the show’s assistant director, Bruce Bilson, stepped in. He planted a prop man behind a bush. When Howard threw the rock, Bilson signaled the prop man to toss a rock into the water. Although at first glance, the scene looks seamless, if you look carefully you’ll notice a delay in the sequence from when Howard throws the rock and when it actually hits the water.”

